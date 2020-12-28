Amidst all the turmoil of the past year, when the Northfield gymnastics team is able to start in-person practices Jan. 4, it will be returning to one constant.
After two years spent as nomads in either an old K-Mart or the Farmington Gymnastics Club, the Raiders will start this season back in their longtime home — the Northfield Gymnastics Club.
That will be the home for a preseason in which Northfield will rush to prepare routines after an offseason in which athletes were not able to utilize what is typically ample offseason training time.
"The biggest thing for us is the girls practiced a lot in the summer when they could," Northfield coach Leanne Fricke said. "They've been conditioning as much as they can during the offseason, and we're looking forward to getting them back in the gym and back on schedule again. Hopefully, being able to practice everyday of the week for a couple hours is really going to help that with getting routines together."
The Raiders will attempt to build off last season, when they narrowly lost the Big 9 Conference title to Owatonna before narrowly nipping the Huskies to win the Section 1AA crown. The third-place finish at state that followed was the highest placement for Northfield since 2014.
The primary returners from that squad are senior Adison Dack, who competed in the state all-around competition last year, and junior Sidney Petersen, who competed in the state all-around as a freshman and qualified for two individual events for last year's state meet.
A trio of athletes that helped Northfield last year — Ellie Stodden, Saundra Stodden and Hannah Ringlien — all graduated to leave three sizable holes in the five-athlete rotation. Sophomore Paige Mier competed in two of the four disciplines at the section and state meets, while Fricke also said senior Tori Kilanowski is fully recovered from an injury that kept her out of the varsity rotation last year.
"She was out for the beginning of the season and came back toward the end of the season and just wasn't quite healthy enough to make the lineup last year," Fricke said. "She's going to be part of that this year, so I'm hoping for big things from her for her senior year."
At the top end, the Raiders will be anchored by Dack and Petersen, who Fricke said spent nearly as much time as legally allowed training this summer at the Farmington Gymnastics Club in hope of repeating and possibly extending on last year's success.
"The biggest thing is Adi is a senior this year and she's been really looking forward to having a great season herself and hoping to return to state her senior year," Fricke said. "I think the girls really do have it on their minds to do as much as they can right now to get themselves ready, so that they're ready once the season can start."