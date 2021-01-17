Trailing by three to the Blake Ulve show, Northfield could have quit. The Raiders were playing its second game in as many nights and it showed early on.
Instead, a short-handed goal and an offensive statement for the “Gold Line” gave the Northfield boys’ hockey team the spark it needed in Saturday's 6-4 comeback win against Albert Lea at Northfield Ice Arena.
Raider freshman Cayden Monson, in just his second varsity game, scored four times to lead the Raiders to victory. Junior Spencer Klotz was the primary assist on all three third-period goals, ending the night with five points. To top it off, senior linemate Will Tidona had four points including the empty-net goal to wrap up the first victory of the season.
Together again after Friday night’s 5-5 tie against Dodge County, the Gold Line supplied all the of Raider offense.
Monson recorded his first varsity hat trick, scoring his third of the game 1 minute, 21 seconds into the third period. Then almost 10 minutes later, Monson ripped a snap shot from the faceoff dot past Albert Lea goalie Braden Fjelsta to give the Raiders a 5-4 lead.
Monson, Klotz and Tidona logged a lot of minutes partially due to wanting to ride the hot hand and partially because Monson was proving — quickly — he could hang with the older guys.
“He did a good job of winning battles. He's got really good hands and he's quick,” Northfield coach Mike Luckraft said. “He's got enough size to handle himself in the corners and be able to feel the pressure on his hip to be able to spin off that and maintain control to make a play that creates offense.”
Numerous times in the second and third period, the Gold Line was entering the offensive zone wide before cycling the puck in the corners to try for a open man in the slot or looking to kick the puck to the blue line. When given space, though, Klotz and Monson made the Tigers pay.
Luckraft said there’s plenty left to clean up, but plenty to be excited about.
“You got to get that first one under your belt,” Luckraft said. “If goes south tonight, then you have a tough game Tuesday against Mankato East at their place. You definitely want to build confidence early (in the season).”
Fighting fatigue and a three-goal deficit, Luckraft was extremely pleased with the willingness to keep pushing forward with the gameplan after such a sour start.
That start could not have been a worse for the Raiders. Two shots and two Tiger goals, both of which were scored by Albert Lea’s Ulve. The first came just 32 seconds into the game, and the second while the Raiders were on the power play.
The special teams unit that had been good Friday night, scoring on each of its two opportunities, did not have such success Saturday. The struggles on the man advantage continued as the Raiders had a 5-minute power play but failed to score.
Luckraft said he saw the fatigue from yesterday in the way the Raider power play operated.
“We got stagnant. There wasn't a lot of puck movement, there wasn't a lot of player movement, so we were easy to defend,” Luckraft said.
In the second, the Tigers cashed in twice during the remaining 3:34 of a 5-minute major assessed to Ryan Will. Ulve scored both goals, the first completing the hat trick and the second extending the Tigers lead to 4-1 1:54 into the second.
After the fourth goal of the game for Ulve, that was it for the Tigers. Sophomore goaltender Keaton Walock regained his confidence after a shaky start to earn his first varsity win in net, stopping 22 of 26 shots.
Walock helped keep the score tied 4-4 for much of the third period with a few big saves.
“I'm proud of him for hanging in there and making the saves that we needed him to make in that third period,” Luckraft said.
After 110 combined minutes of hockey, 11 goals scored and a freshman dazzling with four goals in the team’s first victory, it was a sigh of relief to walk away with the win after what Luckraft called “an interesting 48 hours.”