Games: Northfield (14-4-3) at Dodge County (13-10), 7 p.m., Wednesday; Northfield at Owatonna (13-8-2), 7 p.m., Saturday.
Recent results: Northfield rebounded from a 1-0 defeat against Mankato East with back-to-back 6-0 wins against Albert Lea and Rochester Mayo. Dodge County is coming off a pair of one-goal victories against Hutchinson and Owatonna. Owatonna has that loss against Dodge County and a 6-0 win against Rochester Mayo.
Last matchups: Owatonna and Northfield tied 2-2 on Jan. 13, while the Raiders and Wildcats haven't matched up since a 3-2 overtime win for Dodge County on Jan. 16, 2020.
1. Section 1AA implications
Before we get into the nitty gritty of the matchups, let's lay out the stakes. Northfield's chances at reclaiming the Big 9 Conference title went out the window with the 1-0 loss to Mankato East.
That doesn't remove the drama from this week, however. Lakeville South likely has the No. 1 seed in the section locked up, with its 21-2 record against a tough schedule outweighing a head-to-head 4-2 loss against Northfield. Seeds two through six will likely be decided over the next few days.
Entering the week, this is how QRF ranks Northfield, Owatonna, Dodge County, Lakeville North and Farmington:
2. Northfield, No. 15
3. Owatonna, No. 35
4. Lakeville North, No. 36
5. Dodge County, No. 40
6. Farmington, No. 44
Traditionally, South Suburban Conference teams (Lakeville North and Farmington) have received a boost in seeing compared to their QRF rankings. In terms of head-to-head matchups, Northfield has split a pair of games against Lakeville North, beat Farmington in overtime and tied Owatonna. If the Raiders take care of business this week with a pair of wins against Dodge County and Owatonna, they have the inside track for the No. 2 seed.
Owatonna, meanwhile, needs to win Saturday if it wants any chance at hosting a first-round section game, thanks to a 4-0 loss against Lakeville North, a 4-3 loss against Farmington and a 2-1 loss against Dodge County.
If Dodge County beats Northfield, it would hold wins against both of the Big 9's top teams, but also a 3-2 loss against Lakeville North. With all that head-to-head success, it's not inconceivable Lakeville North jumps all the way to the No. 2 seed.
2. Dodge County's stiffness
After starting the season 0-5, the Wildcats have rebounded to go 13-5 since. A big part of that has been their shot prevention ability. In 10 games since the calendar flipped to 2022, Dodge County has allowed more than 30 shots on net twice — an 8-3 loss against Lakeville South and a 6-0 loss against Eastview.
The goalie for the Wildcats — Ida Huber — is good but not spectacular with a save percentage of .902 this season, although part of that is weighed down by a tough schedule featuring a long list of high-scoring teams. What's helped her rack up six shutouts and Dodge County allow an average of only 2.52 goals a game has been an ability to keep opponents away from its net.
Northfield, meanwhile, is mired in a minor shooting slump. In the 1-0 loss against Mankato East, the Raiders racked up 44 shots but couldn't find a way to sneak one through. The Raiders likely won't have as many chances Wednesday night to score, so they'll need to find a way to snap that cold spell.
That 30-shot mark is a good target, however, since Dodge County is 1-7 when opponents tally at least that many attempts on goal this season.
3. Get Puppe going
Northfield sophomore forward Ayla Puppe has been kept off the scoresheet only three times this season — the 1-0 loss against Mankato East, a 4-0 loss against Orono and the 2-2 tie against Owatonna.
Otherwise, she's been relatively unstoppable while racking up 53 points (32 goals, 21 assists) in only 21 games.
In the first game against Owatonna, the Huskies devoted considerable attention to slowing down Puppe as she raced through the neutral zone. When she entered the offensive zone, she was forced wide along the boards and behind the net, and was unable to consistently cut inside into the slot.
Northfield is plenty capable of scoring without Puppe, as the two goals in the tie against Owatonna attest to. The Raiders are at their best, though, when combining Puppe's highlight-reel breaks with those other scoring sources.