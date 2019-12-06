With the Wingers flying back into the game, Northfield boys basketball needed a consecutive stretch of productive offensive possessions.
So, hanging onto what had shrunk down to an eight-point lead with 14 minutes to play, the Raiders fed the repeatedly fed the post, specifically Daniel Monaghan, who scored six of the next seven points to help Northfield establish a comfortable lead in what would eventually become a 79-65 victory against Red Wing on Friday night at Northfield High School.
"We knew going into it that we wanted to get it inside," Northfield coach Ryan Driscoll said. "It didn't matter who, but we knew we could get it in there. Then we started riding the hot hand and it was those guys working together."
In that instance, the two players involved were Monaghan and Nick Touchette, the team's only two seniors, who continuously badgered the Wingers with a high/low offense, in which Touchette flashed toward the free throw line in order to draw the defense's attention before he dished back down to a waiting Monaghan in the low post.
The inside action Friday extended past the more traditional post players as well.
On the first possession of the game, junior guard Kip Schetnan was able to draw the defense out before tossing a pass into junior guard Thomas Roethler, who had sealed his man off the baseline to set up an easy finish. Eight of Northfield's first 10 points originated inside the paint, with the other two coming via a pair of free throws after junior guard Luke Labenski was fouled attempting a layup.
"We like the opportunity with our guards to play inside," Driscoll said. "We talk about how it's one-on-one. If I give you the ball one-on-one on the block you should be able to score, and they understand that and work on it every day. We just try to make it as simple as we can and there's not a lot to that play."
All told, junior guard Karsten Clay led the Raiders with 21 points, helped by a 10-for-10 performance from the free throw line, while Schetnan poured in 19 points that featured three 3-pointers. Besides those two, Touchette and Monaghan both finished with eight points, and Roethler, Labenski and junior guard Ryan Hegland all pitched in six points apiece.
In addition to Touchette's scoring, and his coordination of the key second-half run, he also grabbed a game-high nine rebounds, while Clay snuck in to snag eight rebounds and Schetnan combined five steals with four assists.
Even with a bursting stat line, Touchette's performance goes further beyond the box score, Driscoll said.
"He's been really smart and he talks well," the first-year coach said. "Defensively, he's the guy that might be in the right spot more than anybody else. He's gotta be the anchor in the middle, and he does a good job talking with guards about screens and coming out and switching and doing whatever we're going to do."
That all helped Driscoll win his first career varsity game.
Despite it featuring 48 total fouls, which allowed Red Wing to enter the bonus with over 13 minutes left in the first half and Northfield to follow with just over nine minutes to go in the first, he's happy the first one is out of the way.
"You gotta get through it," Driscoll said. "It was ugly, but it doesn't matter. You just have to win the ugly ones."