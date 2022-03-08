An inch to one side or an extra second might have changed the final result Saturday night at the Xcel Energy Center, but it didn't alter the bigger picture for Northfield senior Jake Messner and his coach Geoff Staab.
Messner lost 5-4 in the Class AAA state championship of the 138-pound weight class after nearly adding two back points at the end of the second period and nearly earning a two-point reversal at the end of the third period.
Regardless of the referee's ruling, or Blaine's Luke Studer standing one spot higher on the podium than Messner, Northfield's senior captain finishes his high school career on a high note.
“I’m disappointed in myself, but I also know I need to keep my head held high for next year," Messner said. "This aint the end of my wrestling journey, so it’s just another step and it adds more fuel to the fire for next year.”
Messner, who will wrestle next season for Southwest Minnesota State, entered the state tournament as the No. 2 seed. Studer was the No. 1 seed, and the two delivered a title match worthy of their respective rankings.
After a scoreless first period, Messner elected to start the second period on bottom and notched an escape. After a Studer takedown, Messner escaped again with 14 seconds remaining to tie the match 2-2 before recording a takedown near the edge of the mat with time ticking down.
Messner worked Studer into a headlock and was rotating him onto his back, but time ran out before the referees determined any back points were earned. In the third period, Studer cut the lead to 4-3 with an early escape, before taking a 5-4 lead with 1:21 left with a takedown.
Messner was unable to notch the match-tying escape, but with less than 20 seconds remaining started to force Studer higher and higher up his body. Eventually, with less than 10 seconds left, all that was left for Messner to do was free his head from Studer's leg lock to wrap up a two-point reversal and his first state championship. Time ran out before the referees could determine if that move was completed.
“When you lose by a point, you don’t know if there were points that were left out there, he had the headlock on the back, are we sure he didn’t get away at the very end, it’s heartbreaking," Staab said. "Jake has worked so hard, he’s been in our varsity room since eighth grade, he’s been in the state tournament four times. We just thought this year was the year. We’re so proud of him. He didn’t go out there and let the moment get to him. He wrestled great and left it all out there. There’s nothing to regret, he’s a champ in my mind and he did phenomenal. An inch away from sealing the deal.”
Staab made sure to emphasize that those slim margins Saturday don't define Messner as a wrestler.
Instead, he pointed to his role helping the Raiders to three Section 1AAA titles in four years and a pair of state consolation championships.
“He’s been such a leader in the room for the last couple years," Staab said. "As a captain, his leadership, what he’s shown and how he’s helped our team. He’s a key leader in our room to get those guys to believe and get them working hard. He drills hard, he practices hard and everyone watches what he does. He sets us up for the future of Northfield.”
That leadership and toughness was on display all weekend. Leading up to the state championship, Messner won three straight hard-fought decisions — 5-3, 7-0 and 5-2 — to reach the championship session Saturday night.
Thursday, he helped the Raiders regroup from a close loss to Shakopee in the team quarterfinals to beat Forest Lake and Hastings to claim fifth in the state.
That larger view of the weekend is what he'll remember rather than a couple inches.
“It was awesome," Messner said. "Placing as a team again, making it to the state finals as an individual. I couldn’t have asked for a better year to end it with or a better team.”