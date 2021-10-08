It wasn’t quite the result Northfield hoped for on senior night, but it may prove just as useful as a win in the standings.
Northfield (3-8-2, 3-6-2 Big 9) entered its regular-season finale one place ahead of Rochester John Marshall (3-8-1, 3-7-1) in the Big 9 Conference standings and projected Section 1AAA playoff seeding.
The two teams, separated just two places in the Class 3A QRF rankings, fittingly played to a 2-2 tie Thursday. That was enough to solidify Northfield’s eighth-place finish out of 12 teams in the Big 9, leaving John Marshall in ninth.
It also may be enough to solidify Northfield as the No. 7 seed out of eight in the section ahead of John Marshall in eighth. This scenario would spare the Raiders from meeting Lakeville North, sitting No. 6 in the Class 3A Oct. 3 coaches’ poll, when they hit the road for their opening game Tuesday.
Northfield coach Sebastian Burset and his team approached the night with the mindset of erasing all doubt with a win. He was still hopeful of the team's prospects afterward.
“We prepared that we needed a win to be seeded above, but with the numbers we have we probably will come out on top,” Burset said.
Burset saw more positives from negatives from the performance. His team never trailed through in the match and continued to show growth from a slow start to the season. Injuries, numerous players learning new roles and a daunting schedule led to an 0-7 record out of the gate. Since then, Northfield closed with a 3-1-2 mark and 27-11 goal differential.
A constant scoring presence for the Raiders has been junior striker Ava Stanchina. After senior defender Avery Watkins’ header nearly found the net, Stanchina was there to clean it up from close range in the 20th minute.
Northfield led 1-0 at halftime and had the possession advantage through 40 minutes.
The Rockets snapped a six-game losing streak with a 4-0 win Tuesday at Austin. They kept the momentum going by tying the game in the 45th minute when junior defender Sydney Kelley launched from 25-plus yards to score.
Northfield honored eight seniors alongside their parents prior to the game. The PA announcer shared a fun fact about each player.
Evelyn Salgado could retroactively change hers to “scored in her final game at Raider Stadium.” The senior midfielder dribbled left to beat a defender and scored from mid-range in the 59th minute.
The equalizer came in the 72nd minute when John Marshall junior midfielder Brianna Aikens’ header off of a corner kick found the back of the net.
Salgado had a close encounter with the goalkeeper for a near go-ahead score just seconds after Aikens’.
A shot off the crossbar was the Raiders’ last close call in regulation.
Stanchina put a shot on goal in the first of two five-minute overtime periods. Northfield senior goalkeeper Jordan Detlie made a leaping save to her right to fend off a near goal in the fifth minute.
John Marshall put a shot on the crossbar in the ninth minute. Stanchina got the ball deep in Rockets territory in the closing 20 seconds, but a throng of Rocket defenders forced her to the sideline as time expired.
“I think we did a really good job, we were passing the ball more. Our defense did a really good job,” Burset said. “There were a few mistakes, on the corner we didn’t mark right away. Overall, it was a really good game. It was an emotional day for the seniors. I’m happy with the way we played. Unfortunately, a few goals we could’ve put away. We had chances.”
Potential opponents for Northfield on Tuesday include Big 9 foe Rochester Century (10-4-2) or Farmington (8-6-2). Despite a worse record, Farmington may get the nod for the No. 2 seed due to a 4-2 win vs. Century and a better strength of schedule.
Northfield is 0-4-1 against the section. The Raiders lost 5-1 Sept. 16 at Century in the seventh game of the season and 3-0 against Farmington on Aug. 28 in the second game.
The Raiders will likely be on the road throughout the playoffs.
Their seniors are goalkeeper Detlie; defenders Grace Dickerson, Rylie Stinnett and Watkins; midfielder Salgado and forwards Jayna Janssen and Lucia Poole.
“We’re going to miss a lot of players from this team,” Burset said. “We have three good defenders, then we have a midfielder, she scored tonight, Evelyn. It’s going to be hard.”