In any particular set, an onlooker might be confused as to what position junior Teagan Timperley is playing for the Northfield volleyball team.
On one point, she might be directing the offense and providing pinpoint service to the team's growing stable of outside hitters. On the next, she'll be on the receiving end of that service and slamming down kills. In between, she's also providing defensive cover on the back row and at the net, while operating as one of the most dangerous servers in the state.
This is the evolution of Timperley, who last year operated purely as a setter for the Raiders, but this season has utilized her vast set of talents to help Northfield to a No. 9 ranking in Class 4A, a 14-4 record and a perfect 6-0 mark to start the Big 9 Conference season.
“We’re fortunate to have an athlete like that who can do both things to let us utilize her the way we need to utilize her,” Northfield coach Tim Torstenson said.
That wide utilization has led to a line of statistics without an abundance of eye-popping individual stats, other than her team-high 39 aces, which ranks second among players in Class 4A.
Her 103 kills rank second on the team behind junior Sydney Jaynes' 173, her 234 assists second behind freshman Teagan Jaynes' 266 and her 125 digs third behind sophomore Bella Rushing's 238 and Sydney Jaynes' 181.
All together, though, and that statistical profile is one Northfield can't do without.
“It’s really fun, actually, to be able to play all around and stuff and be able to help the team," Timperley said. "Just bring everyone else up and help us succeed, so it’s been fun.”
The evolution of Timperley's game was one of necessity, Torstenson said, after the graduation of last year's senior hitters Megan Reilly, Rachel Wieber, Emma Hodapp and Laura Wellbrock. All the Raiders had in terms of returning hitting experience at the varsity level was Sydney Jaynes, who herself is a natural libero.
"She’s filling a role and she’s been really good about it," Torstenson said. "She’s second in kills on the team behind Syd, and we need both of their swings."
Freshmen Hannah Koester (93 kills) and Addison Ertz (81 kills) have both proved to be reliable hitting options as well in their first varsity seasons. So to has Teagan Jaynes, who plays alongside Timperley in Northfield's new 6-2 offensive system (two setters) after the program had operated with a 5-1 (one setter) in previous years.
"She’s come along way even from last year, and she’s only a ninth grader now, but it’s a valuable thing to have on your team with two setters that know where to put the ball,” Torstenson said.
North Dakota commitment
Timperley's foray into hitting is just a minor detour, however, especially after her recent commitment to play Division I volleyball at the University of North Dakota.
Despite her growing experience as a hitter, Timperley said the plan is for her to solely set in college. That's how UND first discovered Timperley on her club volleyball team in the spring.
“I’d been talking to them for a couple months during the club season," Timperley said, "and I went and visited them during August and I absolutely fell in love with the coaches, the place, the campus, the players, everything. It just felt like a home away from home. Then they offered me and I committed there.”
Streak intact
On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Rochester Century came dangerously close to ending Northfield's streak of not losing a set in conference play dating back to the 2016 season.
The Raiders eventually prevailed against the Panthers 26-24, 25-14, 24-21 to maintain their perfect streak and knock off one of the few remaining undefeated teams in the Big 9 this season, along with Rochester Mayo.
"I knew they were a team that started strong," Torstenson said. "There’s a couple teams in the Big 9 that start really strong, and I just told the girls before we have to weather that storm, get through that and we’ll be fine after that. Sometimes when we get smacked in the face right away, and they were actually playing pretty well, it takes us a minute to get going, I think, so that’s something we have to work on."
Torstenson credited Rochester Century's ball control and ability to extend points further than most opponents have been able to this season. After that first set, though, the Raiders rediscovered their offensive and defensive footing to comfortably win the final two sets and move a win closer to their fifth straight conference title.
The win is also part of a six-match winning streak that dates back to the Apple Valley Invite on Sept. 24 and Sept. 25, and was most recently extended with Monday night's five-set victory at Class AAA No. 5 New Prague.
In Apple Valley, Northfield responded to an opening loss against Class AAAA No. 5 Chaska with wins against Moorhead , Apple Valley and Class AAAA No. 7 East Ridge. Also wedged into the win streak was a sweep of Austin, before Monday's dramatic 25-15, 26-25, 21-25, 28-30, 18-16 win at Prior Lake.
In that most recent win, Teagan Jaynes and Timperley finished with 35 and 29 assists apiece, while Sydney Jaynes led the Raiders with 17 kills. Senior Annelise Larson added 16 kills, Koester added 13 kills and Timperley finished with 10 kills.
Teagan Taynes and Timperley both finished with three aces, as well, with Rushing adding two aces.
Defensively, Rushing led the way with 37 digs and was supported by 23 digs from Sydney Jaynes and 15 digs from sophomore Lucy Larson, while Sydney Jaynes and Annelise Larson both finished with a solo block.
Northfield played again Tuesday night at Albert Lea, before hosting Winona on Friday night.