Tove Sorenson had no idea what might happen next.
The freshman forward for the Northfield girls hockey team had sprung loose on a breakaway during Saturday's Section 1AA semifinal at Hasse Arena against Lakeville South, and Sorenson needed to shoot.
The only problem, though, was she broke her left pinkie finger during Wednesday's 4-2 quarterfinal win against Owatonna, and hadn't tried to shoot a puck in the three practices since or in that night's warmups. She let rip anyway, and her shot squeaked past Lakeville South goalie Becca Macklin to help the fourth-seeded Raiders upset the top-seeded Cougars in a 2-1 victory.
"When it happened," Sorenson said, "I didn't feel it, but right when I started celebrating I was like, 'Oh my god. That did not feel good.'"
That goal started Northfield's (17-9) surge.
After Lakeville South (20-6-1) scored the first goal of the game with 12 minutes, 14 seconds left in the second period, Sorenson's goal with 5:40 left in the second period provided a jolt, particularly because it was Sorenson who scored the goal.
"That's really rewarding for her, because she's been struggling all week with (her finger)," Haley said. "She's the toughest kid I think on this team and I'm really proud of her for that."
Then, in the third period, junior Payton Fox scored her fourth goal of the postseason when she backhanded home a loose puck in the crease for the eventual game-winning goal with 12:05 left in the third period.
After that, the Raiders managed to hold on with a significant assist from their sophomore goalie, Maggie Malecha, who stopped 53 of the 54 shots sent her way.
"She's unbelievable," Haley said. "She's a huge part of why our team's so successful, but everyone played their hearts out and she did, too."
That effort included preserving a tie through a first period in which Lakeville South outshot Northfield 21-2.
While the shot output for the Cougars more or less remained static throughout the game, what changed throughout the night was the Raiders finding their footing in the second and third periods.
"We just came into the locker room and said, 'Two shots isn't going to work, people,'" Haley said. "I think in the first period we were a little timid and scared and unsure of what we could do. After we came out of the first period 0-0, then it's anyone's game."
In the second period, the Cougars still had a 16-8 advantage in shots, but in the decisive third period that deficit was trimmed to 17-12. Many of those third-period shots for Lakeville South came in a frantic final two minutes, after Northfield was whistled for a penalty and Lakeville South pulled its goalie for a 6-on-4 advantage.
Even through some chaotic moments in front of the net, Malecha was able to keep the puck from sneaking behind her.
"We weren't expected to win," Malecha said. "Making that comeback, being able to win and beat them in their home rink is just really rewarding to us."
Northfield now advances to Thursday's Section 1AA final at 5 p.m. at the Owatonna Four Seasons Centre, where it will meet second-seeded Farmington, which raced past third-seeded Dodge County 8-3 on Saturday night.
With one upset out of the way, the Raiders believe they are capable of repeating the feat to advance to the Class AA state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
"That's exciting," Malecha said. "They're going to be a strong team and they're going to be a dynamic team, and we're going to come back, work hard in practice and fight as hard as we can to get to the Xcel."
"Honestly, at this point we still have nothing to lose," Haley added. "We're still the four seed going into a section final and that's crazy. We're just going to gameplan on what we know and we're going to do everything we can and we'll just see what happens."
Taming the Tigers?
With a hat trick from Sadie Long and a five-point performance from Jayden Seifert, second-seeded Farmington (17-10) had little trouble dispatching third-seeded Dodge County (14-12-1) on Saturday night in an 8-3 victory in Farmington.
The Tigers took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission, and after the Wildcats scored 54 seconds into the second period to trim the gap to 2-1, Farmington rattled off four straight goals to end the period, before adding two more to start the third.
Thursday's championship game will be the second meeting between Northfield and Farmington this season. In the Louis Schmitz Holiday Classic in late December, the Tigers picked up a 4-2 victory, with the final goal coming against an empty net.
The Raiders had briefly taken a 2-1 lead to start the second period before the Tigers scored three straight to close the game.
Farmington is the defending Section 1AA champs, while Northfield has never reached a Section 1AA final in program history, but did win back-to-back Section 1A championships in 2016 and 2017.