Northfield girls basketball coach Paul Eddy can identify the bug that's plaguing his team.
The issue is a quick alteration in schematics or personnel won't remedy the problem.
The best way to solve the riddle of the Raiders (2-6, 2-6 Big 9 Conference) faltering late down the stretch in a handful of games, like in Friday's 68-54 loss against Rochester Mayo (6-4, 5-3) at Northfield High School, is to continue to gather reps and experience until the light switch fully clicks over.
"There's no seniors, and not to use that as an excuse but when kids have been around for a while they get that confidence that a senior has," Eddy said. "There's just something about that. When a kid becomes a senior they're like, 'I got this,' and right now we're more, 'I hope I've got something.'"
For the majority of Friday's game, Northfield looked every bit the equal of Rochester Mayo, a team that sports wins against Lakeville South and Class AAA No. 4 Austin.
The Raiders and Spartans delivered punches and counter-punches throughout a first half that featured 14 lead changes and four instances where the score was tied. Rochester Mayo eventually took a 36-34 lead into halftime, but Northfield quickly grabbed a 38-36 lead in the first two minutes of the second half after layups from junior guard Megan Fabeck and sophomore guard Samantha Ims.
The teams continued to trade shots through the first 10 minutes of the second half. After junior forward Emma Rasmussen converted a layup with 7:29 left to cut the Mayo lead to 50-49, the Spartans closed the game on an 18-5 run to separate.
"We executed well and we did some really good things," Eddy said. "I was proud of a lot of things that we did, but then they hit a couple shots in a row and instead of battling back like we usually do, we kind of lost our intensity. We started to try and do some things on our own instead of with the team and that's where things fell apart. We lost our defensive intensity at the same time and they pulled away a little bit."
Junior forward Annika Richardson led Northfield with 15 points, while Ims tallied 11 points and junior forward Emma Rasmussen added 11 points.
The Spartans feature a bounty of length and strength inside that wore down the Raiders in that closing stretch, but they deployed an aggressive zone defense down the stretch to limit the Raiders to only five points in the last seven minutes, which allowed that size differential to fully determine the result.
"We had a really good work of practice this week," Eddy said. "We were working on our new system for our man-to-man offense and they came out and played us man-to-man for a little while and then they switched. They played zone most of the rest of the game, so that's what we have to work on next. Just being able to handle everything."
The Raiders received a boost Friday from the return of Fabeck, who had missed the last few games with an injury, and junior forward Emma Hodapp, who has been out since early December with mononucleosis.
Fabeck returned to the starting lineup and Hodapp filtered in and out off the bench, and while the pair combined for only five points, they helped restore Northfield back to a level that's capable to battling with much of the Big 9 Conference.
The task now, is for the Raiders to not only battle, but to finish off those close contests. In addition to Friday's loss, Northfield has suffered a three-point defeat at Kasson-Mantorville, a one-point defeat at Class AAA No. 3 Red Wing, a four-point loss against Rochester Century and a one-point loss against Albert Lea.
Eddy pointed out that in the Albert Lea loss, the game-winning shot was released moments before the buzzer by a senior for the Tigers. As the Raiders continue to mature, he thinks his team can find itself on the opposite end of those results.
"Overall, I'm pleased with a lot of that game," Eddy said. "That's a good team and that's a terrible matchup for us. They're so big and not only are they big, but they're strong and big. They've got some girls that can really finish around the basket, so the fact that we played with them for as long as we did is good. I'd love to have us finish, but overall it's a solid effort."