The difference for the Northfield wrestling team this year compared to last season was evident after the first match of Saturday’s Cardinal Duals in Coon Rapids.
In the same event last year, the Raiders lost to Mounds View in the finals, a result that possibly dinged them when it came time for state tournament seeding.
This year, though, Class AAA No. 6-ranked Northfield raced to a 36-15 victory against Mounds View to open the tournament, before crushing Roseville 73-3, blasting St. Paul Washington 77-6 and easing past Coon Rapids in the finals 40-15.
Junior Chase Murphy was named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler after he pinned all four of his opponents in the 120-pound weight class. Two of those pins came in the first minute of the match, while the other two were recorded in the second period.
Also finishing undefeated was Beau Murphy (113) with two pins, a decision and a forfeit, sophomore Jake Messner (126) with three pins and a major decision, senior Drew Woodley (138) with three pins and a forfeit, sophomore Mason Pagel (195 and 220) with two pins and a decision, and senior David Tonjum (220) with three pins.
That sets up a big week for Northfield, which travels for a triangular Thursday at Owatonna that will also include Mankato West, before it hosts the Larry Severson Invitational on Saturday at Northfield High School.
The Invite field will include a pair of teams receiving votes in the Class AAA rankings with Lakeville South and Hastings, plus Mahtomedi, a team receiving votes in the Class AA rankings.
At Thursday’s quadrangular, Northfield will battle against a pair of Mankato West wrestlers ranked in Class AA , while Owatonna features a pair of wrestlers ranked in Class AAA. Northfield, meanwhile, has five ranked wrestlers in Class AAA.
Raider gymnastics 2nd at Prior Lake
In its first test in a crowded field against some fellow Section 1AA squads, the Northfield gymnastics team finished second in the seven-team Prior Lake Invitational.
Rosemount won the team title with 139.250 points to edge Northfield’s total of 138.850 and third-place New Prague, which finished with 138.450.
Individually, junior Adison Dack and senior Ellie Stodden finished second and third in the all-around competition with scores of 35.800 and 34.950 to slot in behind Rosemount’s Avery Doman, who won with a score of 35.950.
Stodden finished second overall on both the balance beam and the vault, while Dack won the uneven bars competition.
As a team, the Raiders tallied the highest cumulative score in the floor competition, with Dack finishing fourth individually, followed by Stodden in sixth, sophomore Sidney Peterson in seventh and senior Saundra Stodden in ninth.
Northfield will next travel Friday night for a quadrangular against the Rochester schools at Rochester Gage Elementary.
Northfield girls hockey edged in Warroad
Northfield maintained contact throughout Saturday afternoon’s game at Class A No. 2 Warroad, but ultimately was unable to surge in front during a 5-3 defeat.
Warroad’s Hannah Corneliusen, committed to play at Merrimack next year, led the way with four goals, starting with her first four minutes, 48 seconds into the first period.
The Warriors (7-3-1) started the second period scoring as well, with Corneliusen adding her second 4:18 into the second before the Raiders (5-2) got on the board with junior Jessica Boland scoring off an assist from freshman Tove Sorenson.
After Corneliusen scored again to push the lead back to 3-1, Boland scored her second with 1:22 left in the second period off an assist from senior Anne Fossum to cut the deficit to 3-2 with one frame to go.
Corneliusen scored unassisted 2:38 into the third to make it 5-3, before Fossum scored shorthanded off an assist from Boland with 6:35 to play, but Warroad capitalized on its extra skater only 13 seconds later to reestablish the two-goal lead.
Northfield sophomore goalie Maggie Malecha recorded 42 saves in defeat, while Warroad’s Olivia Christian was only called upon to make eight saves.
The Raiders are next in action Tuesday night at Rochester Century before hosting Rochester Mayo on Thursday night.