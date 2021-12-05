In the first meet of the season, the Northfield gymnastics team easily outpaced both of Red Wing and Faribault on Friday in Faribault with a team score of 129.450 to win the season-opening triangular.
The Raiders were led by freshman Allison Malecha, who won the all-around competition with a score of 33.325 behind first-place finishes on the vault (8.350), uneven bars (8.375) and the balance beam (8.525), plus a sixth-place finish in the floor exercise (8.075).
Senior Sidney Petersen, meanwhile, still notched a seventh-place all-around finish despite not competing in the vault. That was thanks to second-place finishes in all of the uneven bars (7.950), balance beam (8.500) and floor exercise (9.275).
Northfield was also helped by top-five finishes from senior Jolee Harris on the vault (2nd, 8.325) and floor exercise (3rd, 8.850), freshman Bella Pressnall on the vault (4th, 8.175) and floor exercise (4th, 8.800), sophomore Erika Nesseth on the uneven bars (4th, 7.525), and junior Kylie Koktavy on the vault (5th, 8.075).
The Raiders next compete Tuesday night at home against Lakeville North, before hosting Owatonna on Friday night.