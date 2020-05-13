This story originally ran in the Northfield News in 1994 and has been edited for length and clarity.
<&firstgraph>A Hokan Bengston touchdown and a Sean Stanchina extra point in overtime lifted Northfield to a 19-18 victory over host International Falls in Friday’s state quarterfinal.
<&firstgraph>The win advances the Raiders to tomorrow’s state semifinals against Hutchinson at the Metrodome in Minneapolis.
A thriller
<&firstgraph>International Falls (IF) had a 12-9 lead with 1:15 remaining in regulation, but momentum swung Northfield’s way when Joe Lang blocked Joe Fulton’s punt near the IF 30 and recovered it on the IF 13.
<&firstgraph>Four plays later on a fourth down from the Bronco five, Stanchina drilled a 22-yard field goal down the middle with just 27 seconds remaining in regulation. The score spelled overtime.
<&firstgraph>The Raiders won the coin toss and elected to have the second possession in overtime. In high school football, each team gets a set of four downs from the 10-yard line.
<&firstgraph>IF began overtime with a 5-yard quarterback sneak by Andy Shermoen, and Scott Stromstad ran into the end zone untouched on the next play. However, IF’s extra point attempt by Jim Peterson sailed left, and it proved costly.
<&firstgraph>The Raiders answered on their first overtime play when Bengston blasted up the middle for the 10-yard touchdown run behind the blocking of Chuck VanNostrand, Duncan Shannan and Andy Larson.
<&firstgraph>With the score tied 18-18, IF called a timeout to force Stanchina to think about the eventual deciding extra point.
<&firstgraph>Stanchina didn’t freeze. He nailed the kick to win the game. The celebration began as Raider teammates and fans flooded the field.
<&firstgraph>IF had two opportunities to put the game out of reach. Late in the third quarter, Adam Johnson caused Nick Holden to fumble on a sack and Stromstad made the recovery on the Raider 35. The Broncos drove to the six, but couldn’t convert. Peterson missed a 23-yard field goal attempt.
<&firstgraph>The Broncos also put together a 12-play, 39-yard drive that reached the Raider 18, but Northfield’s defense forced an incomplete pass on a fourth-and-eight.
<&firstgraph>Holden then found Roske for a 44-yard reception to Bronco 38, but the threat ran out of downs.
<&firstgraph>However, Roske’s 44-yard reception still paid dividends for field position. Lang’s blocked punt on the next possession set up Stanchina’s 22-yard field goal to force overtime.
<&firstgraph>Lang realized his team needed a big play with only 2:15 remaining in regulation.
<&firstgraph>“I was thinking about it (a blocked punt),” Lang said. “Felt it was the only chance we had, and then a dead sprint. When I saw him (Fulton) drop the ball to punt, I knew I was going to get it. Then in hit me right in the chest.”
<&firstgraph>The Raiders are now 10-2 overall.
<&firstgraph>“It certainly was emotional,” Northfield coach Bubba Sullivan said, “by tying the game at the end, going to overtime. It was extremely exciting.
<&firstgraph>“Defensively, we felt just super. Again and again the defense hung in there because we kept turning the ball over. And the blocked punt by Joey Lang gave us the opportunity for the win.”