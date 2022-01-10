Due to the format of The Clash, once Northfield lost its opening match Friday morning in La Crosse, Wisconsin, it could finish no higher than 17th place.
After finishing Friday and Saturday with five straight victories following that opening loss, the Raiders claimed 17th place by leaving a trail of defeated ranked opponents in their tread marks.
The only loss was a narrow 36-33 defeat against Staley (Missouri), which went on to win the 2nd-place bracket and finish in fifth place overall. Otherwise, Northfield defeated Huntley (Illinois) 51-22 and Bolivar (Missouri) 36-30 to finish Friday and finish fifth in its preliminary bracket.
Wrestling Saturday against the other three fifth-place finishers from Friday, the Raiders dispatched North Scott (Iowa) 41-29, New Prague 35-33 and Holmen (Wisconsin) 36-24.
Jake Messner finished with a perfect 6-0 record for Northfield in the 138-pound weight class, as did Darrin Kuyper while wrestling at 170 and 182.
Full results from all six dual matches are listed below.
Staley defeated Northfield 36-33
132 - David Gleason (Staley) over Jackson Barron (Northfield) Dec 4-1
138 - Jake Messner (Northfield) over Austin Marrah (Staley) Fall 0:58
145 - Brody Gorr (Northfield) over Quinn Daniels (Staley) Fall 5:53
152 - Owen Murphy (Northfield) over Thomas Schrader (Staley) Fall 5:36
160 - Merrik Murray (Staley) over Jayce Barron (Northfield) Dec 7-6
170 - David Brooks (Staley) over Ella Pagel (Northfield) TF 16-1
182 - Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) over Kaden Trickey (Staley) Fall 1:14
195 - Nickolas Mikula (Northfield) over Jack Stoffel (Staley) Dec 7-5
220 - Mason Pagel (Northfield) over David Marshall (Staley) Fall 1:39
285 - Kamaha`o Grace (Staley) over Joseph Schulz (Northfield) Fall 1:59
106 - Parker Leverknight (Staley) over Caden Staab (Northfield) Fall 1:51
113 - Zayne Reynolds (Staley) over Keith Harner (Northfield) TF 16-1
120 - Logan Burks (Staley) over Logan Williams (Northfield) TF 19-3
126 - Jacob Windsor (Staley) over Beau Murphy (Northfield) Dec 4-0
Northfield defeated Huntley 51-22
138 - Jake Messner (Northfield) over Zack Rogala (Huntley) TF 17-0
145 - Alessio Pezzela (Huntley) over Brody Gorr (Northfield) Maj 14-6
152 - Owen Murphy (Northfield) over Jack Coleman (Huntley) Fall 0:48
160 - Jayce Barron (Northfield) over Zach Vavra (Huntley) Fall 2:51
170 - Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) over Ari Fiebig (Huntley) Fall 1:30
182 - Ryder Hunkins (Huntley) over Ryan Kuyper (Northfield) Fall 1:43
195 - Ben Wiley (Huntley) over Nickolas Mikula (Northfield) Dec 4-2
220 - Mason Pagel (Northfield) over Tyler Cerny (Huntley) Fall 2:30
285 - Markos Mihalopoulos (Huntley) over Joseph Schulz (Northfield) Fall 0:23
106 - Caden Staab (Northfield) over Zack Hornickel (Huntley) Fall 3:06
113 - Keith Harner (Northfield) over Aiden Lira (Huntley) Fall 1:24
120 - Logan Williams (Northfield) over Adam Pena (Huntley) Fall 2:19
126 - Beau Murphy (Northfield) over Jake Jensen (Huntley) Maj 13-4
132 - Sam Henkle (Huntley) over Jackson Barron (Northfield) Dec 5-1
Northfield defeated Bolivar 36-30
145 - Jake Messner (Northfield) over Jake Banner (Bolivar) Fall 4:45
152 - Riley Beckman (Bolivar) over Owen Murphy (Northfield) Dec 1-0
160 - Tyson Moore (Bolivar) over Jayce Barron (Northfield) Dec 8-3
170 - Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) over Trey Brewer (Bolivar) Dec 3-2
182 - Ryan Kuyper (Northfield) over Ryan West (Bolivar) Dec 4-2
195 - Blake Goodman (Bolivar) over Nickolas Mikula (Northfield) Maj 9-1
220 - Mason Pagel (Northfield) over Cael McCullah (Bolivar) Fall 3:52
285 - Brayden Benjamin (Bolivar) over Joseph Schulz (Northfield) Fall 1:20
106 - Forrest McMannes (Bolivar) over Caden Staab (Northfield) Maj 11-0
113 - Keith Harner (Northfield) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
120 - Logan Williams (Northfield) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
126 - Beau Murphy (Northfield) over Maddux NeSmith (Bolivar) Fall 0:31
132 - Logan Rice (Bolivar) over Jackson Barron (Northfield) Maj 12-3
138 - Cooper Moore (Bolivar) over Brody Gorr (Northfield) Fall 0:45
Northfield defeated North Scott 41-29
152 - Peyton Westlin (North Scott) over Owen Murphy (Northfield) Maj 10-1
160 - Jayce Barron (Northfield) over Dylan Marti (North Scott) SV-1 8-6
170 - Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) over Seth Madden (North Scott) Maj 10-0
182 - Ryan Kuyper (Northfield) over Ryan Campbell (North Scott) Fall 4:40
195 - AJ Petersen (North Scott) over Nickolas Mikula (Northfield) Fall 4:53
220 - Mason Pagel (Northfield) over Nate Schneckloth (North Scott) Fall 2:00
285 - David Borchers (North Scott) over Joseph Schulz (Northfield) Fall 0:50
106 - Hayden Ulloa (North Scott) over Caden Staab (Northfield) Dec 4-3
113 - Keith Harner (Northfield) over Ayden Golden (North Scott) Fall 1:16
120 - Trace Gephart (North Scott) over Logan Williams (Northfield) Maj 10-2
126 - Beau Murphy (Northfield) over Drew Metcalf (North Scott) Fall 0:46
132 - Jackson Barron (Northfield) over Cael Straley (North Scott) Fall 5:32
138 - Jake Messner (Northfield) over Luke Elgin (North Scott) Maj 11-2
145 - Aydan Cary (North Scott) over Brody Gorr (Northfield) Fall 1:16
Northfield defeated New Prague 35-33
160 - Evan Farley (New Prague) over Jayce Barron (Northfield) Dec 4-0
170 - Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) over Noah Block (New Prague) Fall 0:58
182 - Ryan Kuyper (Northfield) over Frank Giesen (New Prague) Fall 1:51
195 - Evan Anderson (New Prague) over Quinn Ertz (Northfield) TF 16-0
220 - Nickolas Mikula (Northfield) over Ian DeGross (New Prague) Fall 1:52
285 - Mason Pagel (Northfield) over Brady Gregory (New Prague) Fall 0:07
106 - Lawson Eller (New Prague) over Caden Staab (Northfield) TF 19-4
113 - Keith Harner (Northfield) over Kyle McCarthy (New Prague) Maj 11-2
120 - Brandon Michel (New Prague) over Logan Williams (Northfield) Dec 7-1
126 - Brady Westall (New Prague) over Beau Murphy (Northfield) Fall 1:56
132 - Jackson Barron (Northfield) over Cole Herrmann (New Prague) Dec 8-6
138 - Jake Messner (Northfield) over Luke Dorweiler (New Prague) Maj 15-4
145 - Koy Buesgens (New Prague) over Brody Gorr (Northfield) TF 18-3
152 - Colton Bornholdt (New Prague) over Owen Murphy (Northfield) Fall 2:33
Northfield defeated Holmen 36-24
170 - Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) over Kyle Gerold (Holmen) Dec 9-2
182 - Ryan Kuyper (Northfield) over Kaden Swanson (Holmen) Fall 0:44
195 - Griffin Banks (Holmen) over Quinn Ertz (Northfield) Dec 13-6
220 - Carson Westcott (Holmen) over Nickolas Mikula (Northfield) Dec 8-1
285 - Ron White (Holmen) over Mason Pagel (Northfield) Dec 9-7
106 - Caden Staab (Northfield) over Camden Thiele (Holmen) Fall 0:57
113 - Turner Campbell (Holmen) over Keith Harner (Northfield) Fall 0:22
120 - Logan Williams (Northfield) over Dom Ammerman (Holmen) Fall 1:48
126 - Beau Murphy (Northfield) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
132 - Jackson Barron (Northfield) over Andrew Weiss (Holmen) Dec 4-3
138 - Jake Messner (Northfield) over Preston Kratochvill (Holmen) Maj 15-5
145 - Tyler Jahn (Holmen) over Brody Gorr (Northfield) Fall 1:47
152 - Parker Kratochvill (Holmen) over Owen Murphy (Northfield) Dec 2-1
160 - Jayce Barron (Northfield) over Branson Beers (Holmen) Dec 5-0
Northfield's team score was adjusted by -1.0 for unsportsman like