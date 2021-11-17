For the second time in as many games to start the season, the Northfield girls hockey team erased a third-period deficit to win on the road against a ranked opponent.
This time, it was a 4-3 victory Tuesday night at Class A No. 6 Chisago Lakes (0-3) after the Raiders (2-0) trailed 3-2 entering the third period. Then, sophomore forward Ayla Puppe scored her second and third goals of the night to push Northfield in front, with the game-winning goal arriving with 4 minutes, 51 seconds remaining in the game on the power play.
That power play goal was the second of the third period, with Puppe also scoring with a player advantage off an assist from Emerson Garlie.
The first period ended in a 2-2 deadlock, with Puppe scoring the opening goal unassisted 5:31 into the night, before Chisago Lakes equalized two minutes later. Sophomore defender Grace McCoshen then scored her first game of the season off an assist from eighth grade defender Mia Miller, before Chisago Lakes again equalizied.
Chisago Lakes scored the only goal of the third period to take the 3-2 lead and set the stage for Northfield's comeback.
In net, Northfield senior goalie Maggia Malecha stopped 27 of 30 shot attempts, while Chisaga Lakes goalie Brianna Ritter finished with 18 saves.
For Chisago Lakes, the close loss extends a tough start to the season that now features losses against Northfield, Class AA No. 18 Rosemount and Class A No. 5 Simley.
The victory comes three days after a 3-2 overtime win at Class A No. 6 Mound Westonka, and precedes what might be the team's toughest test of the regular season Thursday night when Lakeville South visits Northfield Ice Arena.
The Cougars have yet to start their season, are ranked No. 11 in Class AA and return a high-powered top forward line featuring Minnesota State commit Taylor Otremba and University of Minnesota commit Claire Enright.