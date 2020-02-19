A move up to Class AA has placed Northfield in a Section 1AA tournament that appears to be plenty deep with talent.
At the top, there’s likely little debate Lakeville South and Lakeville North enter the postseason as the prohibitive favorites after meeting in last year’s section final.
The most entertaining quarterfinal matchup will likely be between fourth-seeded Rochester Century and fifth-seeded Owatonna, who feature the two largest goal differentials in the section and have combined for a pair of thrillers this season, first in a 6-5 Rochester Century win in Owatonna, and then a 2-1 victory by Century in Rochester.
The most lopsided quarterfinal figures to be between top-seeded Lakeville South and the winner of the Rochester Mayo vs. Rochester John Marshall play-in game (played Tuesday night after press deadline), but based on this season’s results it might be third-seeded Hastings against sixth-seeded Farmington.
The Tigers sport a goal differential of negative-31 and haven’t won in their last 16 games, but were still awarded the No. 6 seed, presumably based off the strength of schedule playing in the South Suburban Conference provides.
SECTION 1AA AT A GLANCE
No. 1 Lakeville South (18-7)
QRF rank: No. 8
Section record: 3-1
Last 10 games: 8-2
Goal differential: +56
Key players: Zack Oelrich (13 goals, 24 assists), Cam Boche (nine goals, 21 assists), Cody Ticen (14-3, 1.82 goals against average, .926 save percentage).
No. 2 Lakeville North (17-7-1)
QRF rank: No. 10
Section record: 5-1
Last 10 games: 8-2
Goal differential: +28
Key players: Caden Smith (18 goals, 14 assists), AJ Anello (17 goals, 12 assists), Caleb Mayer (15-7, 2.21 GAA, .927 save percentage).
No. 3 Hastings (17-5-3)
QRF rank: No. 23
Section record: 4-1-1
Last 10 games: 5-2-3
Goal differential: +60
Key players: Chase Freirmuth (22 goals, 30 assists), Jonathon Peine (18 goals, 22 assists), Tyler McCarville (13-5-2, 2.88 GAA, .896 save percentage).
No. 4 Rochester Century (19-4-2)
QRF rank: No. 30
Section record: 7-2
Last 10 games: 8-1-1
Goal differential: +76
Key players: Joey Magulani (37 goals, 32 assists), Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth (28 goals, 40 assists), Tim Pundt (19-4-2, 2.26 GAA, .909 save percentage).
No. 5 Owatonna (19-6)
QRF rank: No. 36
Section record: 7-3
Last 10 games: 7-3
Goal differential: +70
Key players: Dom Valento (20 goals, 22 assists), Zach Kubicek (23 goals, 17 assists), Zach Wiese (17-5, 1.72 GAA, .913 save percentage).
No. 6 Farmington (6-17-2)
QRF rank: No. 43
Section record: 2-5-1
Last 10 games: 0-9-1
Goal differential: -31
Key players: Cade Marshall (12 goals, eight assists), Logan Weierke (seven goals, 12 assists), Dylan Modjeski (4-8-1, 3.04 GAA, .875 save percentage).
No. 7 Northfield (15-10)
QRF rank: No. 41
Section record: 4-5
Last 10 games: 6-4
Goal differential: +6
Key players: Carson VanZuilen (15 goals, 38 assists), Spencer Klotz (28 goals, 22 assists), Cal Frank (15-10, 3.56 GAA, .860 save percentage).
No. 8 Rochester Mayo (9-15-1)
QRF rank: No. 59
Section record: 2-8
Last 10 games: 5-5
Goal differential: -29
Key players: Will Weick (19 goals, 19 assists), Javan Hodge (10 goals, 17 assists), Max Cothern (7-9, 3.38 GAA, .890 save percentage).
No. 9 Rochester John Marshall (5-20)
QRF rank: No. 65
Section record: 0-8
Last 10 games: 3-7
Goal differential: -48
Key players: Teejay Torgrimson (15 goals, 16 assists), Sam Eagen (14 goals, 4 assists), Carson Arthur (4-17, 4.52 GAA, .875 save percentage).