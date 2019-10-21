Northfield finds itself in an unfamiliar situation in late October.
Typically, around this time of year, the Raiders begin to look up at typical Section 1AAA powers Lakeville North and Lakeville South, which have split the Section 1AAA title the last three years.
This year, though, those two teams, along with the rest of Section 1AAA, are looking up at Northfield, which is seeded first in the Section 1AAA tournament after a regular season in which it dropped only one match and four total sets.
In addition to the top seed in the section, that success meant the Raiders have spent the majority of the season ranked No. 2 in the state behind Section 3AAA's Eagan, which delivered Northfield its only loss of the season back on Sept. 21 in the finals of the Apple Valley Invite.
When the Raiders take the floor Friday night at home in the section quarterfinals against the winner of Wednesday's matchup between No. 8 Rochester Century and No. 9 Faribault, they will do so having already registered four wins against teams ranked in the final Class AAA poll — No. 3 Wayzata (twice), No. 4 East Ridge and No. 7 Lakeville North.
That's in addition to triumphs against Class AA No. 1 Stewartville and Class AA No. 2 Marshall, plus Class A No. 3 Minneota.
No. 1 Northfield
Record: 27-1
Section record: 10-0
QRF ranking: No. 3
Last 10 matches: 10-0
Cumulative set score: 68-4
No. 2 Lakeville North
Record: 20-8
Section record: 4-1
QRF ranking: No. 12
Last 10 matches: 6-4
Cumulative set score: 56-25
No. 3 Rochester John Marshall
Record: 20-6
Section record: 6-2
QRF ranking: No. 21
Last 10 matches: 8-2
Cumulative set score: 55-26
No. 4 Rochester Mayo
Record: 18-9
Section record: 8-2
QRF ranking: No. 25
Last 10 matches: 6-4
Cumulative set score: 51-25
No. 5 Lakeville South
Record: 15-13
Section record: 1-3
QRF ranking: No. 26
Last 10 matches: 5-5
Cumulative set score: 48-36
No. 6 Winona
Record: 15-12
Section record: 6-3
QRF ranking: No. 50
Last 10 matches: 5-5
Cumulative set score: 42-43
No. 7 Farmington
Record: 11-16
Section record: 3-6
QRF ranking: No. 56
Last 10 matches: 4-6
Cumulative set score: 29-45
No. 8 Rochester Century
Record: 13-14
Section record: 4-6
QRF ranking: No. 58
Last 10 matches: 6-4
Cumulative set score: 36-39
No. 9 Faribault
Record: 13-13
Section record: 5-5
QRF ranking: No. 53
Last 10 matches: 5-5
Cumulative set score: 38-40
No. 10 Owatonna
Record: 5-22
Section record: 2-7
QRF ranking: No. 85
Last 10 matches: 1-9
Cumulative set score: 22-59
No. 11 Austin
Record: 11-15
Section record: 2-7
QRF ranking: No. 82
Last 10 matches: 4-6
Cumulative set score: 35-45
No. 12 Albert Lea
Record: 0-16
Section record: 0-9
QRF ranking: No. 92
Last 10 matches: 0-10
Cumulative set score: 1-44