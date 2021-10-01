For Northfield football coach Brent Yule, the time for moral victories is over.
It's no longer good enough for the Raiders to show solid resiliency after falling into a multiple-touchdown deficit early, as they did again in Friday's 26-7 loss against Owatonna at Northfield High School.
Instead, the expectation has shifted to eliminate instances like Owatonna jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first eight minutes of the game while running a total of three offensive plays from scrimmage.
"It's just getting to be one of those things where it has to happen sooner," Yule said. "You have to believe that you can do it and come out right away and not wait. I knew defensively we could play with them, and we hustled to the ball, did little things and we got physical, but we just have to execute."
On Friday night, Northfield received the opening kickoff before fumbling away an inside reverse handoff on its second play to gift Owatonna possession of the ball five yards from the end zone. Sophomore quarterback Jacob Ginskey scored on a 5-yard quarterback sneak — with some help from fullback Grant Achterkirch and running back Dylan Maas — to quickly push the Huskies in front 7-0.
The Raiders sustained a seven-play drive when they got the ball back, but a long punt return provided the Huskies with the ball at midfield. Two plays later, Maas exploded through the middle of the offensive line to scamper for a 47-yard touchdown run and provide his team with a 14-0 lead with 7:04 left in the first quarter.
"It's been a common theme throughout the year," Yule said. "We start slow and sit back to wait and see how some of these decent teams, how good they can be. Owatonna's good, and if you sit back and wait and don't play with aggression, you're going to find yourself in a hole. Part of it just comes from we have to believe in ourselves and each other. That's the biggest thing. We have to believe in each other and play for each other, and if we do that we can be a good football team, but we're not there yet."
From there, Northfield capped off a nine-play drive with a 28-yard pass from junior Soren Richardson senior Tate Journell to trim the deficit to 14-7 late in the first quarter.
The Raiders twice had opportunities to tie the game in the second quarter, first after Journell exploded off the end to block an Owatonna field goal, which junior Brayden Brakke returned to the 30-yard line. A personal foul on the Huskies moved the ball to the 15, but Northfield was unable to pick up a first down.
On the next drive, a 23-yard pass from Richardson to senior Ian Stanton gave the Raiders the ball at the 24-yard line of the Huskies, but four straight incompletions resulted in another turnover on downs, before Owatonna nailed a field goal as time expired in the first half to take a 17-7 lead.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, but Owatonna moved in front 24-7 on the first play of the fourth quarter and later added two more points with a safety to highlight a defensive performance that resulted in just one second-half first down for Northfield.
"Up front they handled us pretty good," Yule said. "They're well coached, their linebackers are aggressive and they were really getting to the football, so that really hurt us. We just need to be able to run the ball a little more consistently to sustain drives, get first downs and keep the clock rolling."
The Raiders entered Friday's game with aspirations of potentially obtaining a first-round bye in the Section 1-5A playoffs. That No. 2 seed is likely to go to Owatonna, barring a collapse in the final three weeks of the year.
Next week offers another crucial game for Section 1-5A seeding purposes with Northfield traveling to Rochester Century, which lost to an undermanned Owatonna team 16-14 in the second game of the season.
Rochester Century won its first game of the year Friday night with a 28-20 victory against Austin, after a grueling first half of a season frontloaded with New Prague, Owatonna, Mankato West and Rochester Mayo.