In its final tuneup before the Big 9 Conference race, the Northfield girls alpine ski team cruised to a triangular victory Tuesday afternoon against Rochester and Benilde-St. Margaret's
The Raiders claimed the top three individual finishing positions with Libby Brust in first place, Olivia Murphy in second and Camryn Zotalis in third. Clara Wilson also crossed in seventh and Ella Hegseth in 11th to round out the scoring positions.
The boys teams was led by a fourth-place individual finish from Billy Wilson and an eighth-place finish from Lennon Watkins to place third as a team.
Kinsley Alsop also finished in 11th overall, Carter Steenblock was 19th and Jacob Tanghe was 20th.
The Big 9 Conference race is scheduled for Monday at Mount Kato Ski Area, although an exact race schedule has yet to be announced.