With a slew of big meets on deck, the Northfield girls swimming and diving team cruised past Faribault 91-79 Thursday night at Northfield Middle School while exhibitioning the final four events.
The night started with the quartet of sophomore Paige Steenblock, senior Ella Palmquist, junior Ellen Varley and freshman Ananda Myint powering to first in the 200-yard medley relay in one minute, 59.13 seconds, continued with Myint racing to a title in the 200 individual medley, and also included individual titles from junior Zibby Hanifl (1-meter diving), senior Tatum Hauck (100 butterfly), senior Caroline Peterson (500 freestyle) and senior Alice Zhang (100 breaststroke).
The meet also included two additional relay wins in the 200 freestyle relay (Scheglowski, Varley, Peterson and Palmquist) and the 400 freestyle relay (Zhang, Signe Hauck, Tatum Hauck and senior Mia Mollenhauer).
Up next for the Gators is the Section 1AA True Team Championships, which start with the diving competition Friday at Levi Dodge Middle School before the swimming portion on Saturday. A win in Farmington would qualify Northfield for the True Team State Championships the next weekend at the University of Minnesota, before the junior varsity Big 9 Championships and the varsity Big 9 Championships the following two weekends.
"I have been coaching high school for more than 25 years," Northfield coach Chris Morgan said. "This team is special. We are so deep, that we will have several athletes that would raise the competitive abilities of any other team in the conference or section that may not make our finals roster. It's amazing and heartbreaking. These are great kids, all of them. Whomever we move forward with will represent a larger total team."
Raider girls tennis closes season
With a smaller contingent at the individual Section 1AA tournament Thursday in Rochester, Northfield won a pair of first-round matches.
The doubles team of eighth-seeded freshmen Gabbi Grant and Courtney Graff prevailed over a ninth-seeded team from Winona 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 before falling SCORE to a top-seeded duo from Rochester Mayo.
"Gabbi and Courtney had a nice win against Winona," Northfield coach Mark Johnson said. "They lost the first set and were down 5-2 in the second, rattled off five straight games and ended up winning the third set, so they won their first match and then ran into the top seed Mayo."
The other doubles team in the bracket consisted of senior Athena Pitsavas and junior Libby Brust entered the tournament seeded seventh and fell 6-3, 6-3 to a 10th-seeded team from Owatonna.
"They ran across a good Owatonna team in the first round and got up early but couldn't get much going unfortunately," Johnson said. "It's a tough section, obviously."
On the singles side, junior Caroline Ash was seeded ninth and knocked off eighth-seeded Chloe Struss from Red Wing with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 victory before falling 6-0, 6-0 to top-seeded Claire Loftus from Rochester Mayo.
"She had a two-and-a-half hour match and prevailed in that one, so that was a nice win for her," Johnson said.
The other singles player in the bracket for Northfield was freshman Marie Labenski, who entered seeded 14th and fell 6-1, 6-0 against third-seeded Jordan Hoover from Lakeville North.
"The key thing was probably experience for a lot of these kids that hadn't been there or seen that level before," Johnson said.
Northfield boys soccer eliminated
Northfield was unable to muster any offense Thursday night in a 1-0 loss at Rochester Mayo in the Section 1AA semifinals. It's the second year in a row the Raiders have fallen in the section semifianals.
The second-seeded Spartans scored first less than three minutes into the match before adding their second tally with 16:32 left in the first half via a penalty kick. The third-seeded Raiders managed three shots on goal throughout the match.