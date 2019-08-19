At first, what appeared to be a pair of headline-grabbing second-round matchups for the Dundas Dukes and Northfield Knights have shrunk to only one marquee game.
Northfield will battle 2018 Class B state champ Chanhassen Friday night in Dassel, while Saturday afternoon Dundas will take on Victoria, which pulled off the biggest upset of round one by knocking off traditional power Cold Spring.
The winners from both matchups will advance to next weekend's championship semifinals, while the losers will drop into a loser's bracket game Sunday in Delano.
Knights vs. Redbirds (7:30 p.m. Friday in Dassel)
If there's a positive to take, it's that it appears Chanhassen's offense can be stymied. The Redbirds reached the second round via a 1-0 victory against Champlin Park, with the only run coming on Aaron Pfaff's pinch-hit, walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth.
Still, the Redbirds have spent the entire season ranked No. 1 in Class B and have done little to convince anyone they should be dropped from their perch with only four losses all year.
On the mound, Chanhassen was paced by John Straka, a former St. Paul Saints pitcher, who allowed only two hits during a complete-game shutout. The Redbirds also boast Logan Spitzack, who was a star on the mound in last year's state tourney, when he fired 23 2/3 innings with a 2-1 record and a 1.52 ERA.
Northfield possesses the talent to go toe-to-toe with Chanhassen, though. That starts on the mound, where Jake Mathison has the ability to settle into a low-scoring pitcher's duel if need be. That was the case in Saturday's tournament-opening 5-2 victory against the Beadureau's Saints, who were limited to six hits against Mathison, with only one of those coming after the first two innings.
Offensively, the Knights also figure to present more of a challenge than what the Redbirds faced in round one. Northfield homered twice in the tournament-opening win, with the blasts coming from Eric Pittman and Nick Bornhauser.
The two teams played in last year's state tournament, with Chanhassen claiming a 12-5 victory, but that was in the second game of the weekend for both teams. That meant Mathison wasn't on the mound for Northfield, as he figures to be Friday night.
Dukes vs. Vics (4:30 p.m. Saturday in Dassel)
By seeding, both Dundas and Victoria should have technically been eliminated last weekend, altough both team's upsets are far from equal.
Dundas was arguably the strongest three-seed in the Class B field, while the team it beat, Coon Rapids, was arguably the worst two-seed. The same cannot be said for Victoria's 3-1 upset of Cold Spring, a nine-time state champ that has won a pair of titles this decade.
The Vics pulled it off thanks to a stellar performance on the mound from Riley Sweeney, who tossed seven shutout innings before Corey Binger allowed a run in two innings of relief to close the game.
For the season, Sweeney is 6-1 with a 1.78 ERA in 50 innings, in which he's amassed 50 strikeouts compared to 18 walks. He'll be opposed by Dundas' Todd Mathison, who lowered his season ERA to 1.08 after hurling seven shutout innings against Coon Rapids to open the state tournament. Mathison has also thrown 18 consecutive scoreless innings.
Sweeney will also have to deal with a Dukes offense that's as dangerous as it's been all season, with 23 runs in its last 15 innings.
That's been due to the return/resurgence of some familiar names. Tyler Jones leads the way with an eye-popping slash line of .451/.603/.588, all of which lead qualified hitters for Dundas. Including non-qualified hitters is important, though, because that brings in Nate Van Roekel, who's now settled in as the team's designated hitter after returning from hip surgery in July.
Since that return, Van Roekel boasts a slash line of .560/.647/.760. That's in addition to dangerous leadoff hitter Haydn Lanoue (.395/.483/.473), middle-of-the-order threat Jon Bishop (.351/.504/.505) and another recent returnee to the lineup in Mike Ludwig (.400/.471/.533).
The recent additions extend to the mound as well, where Alec Holcomb provides the Dukes with an electric arm out of the bullpen. Holcomb made only his second appearance of the season in Saturday's win, pitching an inning of scoreless relief.
The reason for Holcomb's absence most of the year is because he was shining for the Waterloo Bucks of the Northwoods League, a wood-bat league for college baseball players.
In 20 games for the Bucks this year, Holcomb amassed a 1.87 ERA in 38 1/3 innings of relief with 43 strikeouts compared to 19 walks, in addition to picking up five saves.