After a win at South St. Paul on Aug. 24, Northfield junior Grant Roney was settling in to watch the first game of the college football season that night.
In what eventually turned into a Florida Gators win, it was the Miami Hurricanes that caught Roney's attention and served as the inspiration for a new tradition surrounding the Northfield boys soccer team.
After each of the six games since then, including Tuesday's 3-0 victory against Mankato East, the Raiders (8-0, 6-0 Big 9 Conference) hand out what's been dubbed the "Man of the Match Chain," which is plastered with fake diamonds (remember, high school kids paid for this) and features an N adorned with a crown.
"I found it online," Roney said. "I was trying to find one with a big N on it. I thought it'd be bigger, actually. I was trying to make it more like Gotti, but it came in and I was like, 'Alright, whatever, it's kind of small but it'll work.'"
The official brain trust for the idea comes from Roney and his fellow junior captain Will Knutson. Those two join with the coaches, the reigning chain-winner and other players all helping to decide who that night's winner might be.
Tuesday, the winner happened to by Roney, who while talking with assistant coach Cale Steinhoff after the game had the chain draped around his neck by junior Griffin Regnier, who was awarded the chain after he scored both goals in Monday's 2-1 overtime victory at Rochester Century, and junior Pascal Cogan.
"Then they wear it to school the next day to rep it, so I guess I'm wearing it tomorrow," Roney said.
Roney earned the honor by tallying a goal and an assist in the win against Mankato East (2-8-1, 2-4-1). Junior Charlie Pratt also scored off an assist from senior Peter Skoglund, while junior Kevin Garcia-Rosas laced in his second goal of the season to provide Northfield with a 3-0 lead at halftime.
In addition to being the eighth win in a row to start the season, it's also the third in the last four days for the Raiders, who started the stretch with a 5-2 come-from-behind win at Owatonna on Saturday before Monday's overtime victory, which also featured Northfield rallying from an early deficit.
"The game tonight wasn't near as physically demanding, or mentally or emotionally, but you could tell that we were tired," Steinhoff said. "We looked tired and we're down a bunch of players with just a bunch of little injuries that we could use a day or two to get back."
That grueling stretch isn't quite over yet, with a Thursday trip to Albert Lea (3-5, 1-5) looming, but Northfield will then have four days off before a key Big 9 and Section 1AA matchup against Rochester Mayo (5-3-1, 3-1-1) next Tuesday.
Including the trips to Albert Lea and Mayo, the Raiders have six regular-season matches remaining, with five of those against Big 9 opponents and Mayo representing the final section foe on its regular-season slate. Based on its performance to this point, Northfield is in position to grab one of the top seeds in the Section 1AA tournament, but that comes after a run at a potential Big 9 title.
With the maximum 18 points in six games, the Raiders possess a two-point advantage against defending champs Austin (7-1-1, 5-0-1). The two teams are slated to meet in the second-to-last game of the season Oct. 1 at Northfield High School.
Between now and then, there's still plenty of occasions to hand out the chain, which has gotten around in its short stint in Northfield. Regnier is the only Raider who's been awarded the chain twice, meaning in six games five different players have walked off with the honor.
"We're all doing a great job," Roney said. "The skills of the team are really spread out, so it's not like one player is just dominating and scoring all the goals for everybody."