No matter what, this season will look and feel different for the Northfield girls swimming and diving team.
A year after winning the trifecta of the Section 1AA True Team title, the Big 9 Conference and the Section 1AA title, two of those three meets are no longer on the schedule for this year. The third, the Big 9 Conference meet, is still not set in stone for how it will work logistically.
Adding to those changes, the Gators are graduating a 16-athlete senior class from last year.
“Kids that have been junior varsity are going to find themselves on varsity in a lane that matters for the first time, and they might be juniors,” Northfield coach Chris Morgan said. “When 16 kids get out of the way, it makes a lot of holes, which is good. I’m excited to see what these kids do with the opportunities.”
Up top, Morgan points out his team still possesses plenty of speed. The 200-yard medley relay team that broke a school record last year returns three of its four members with senior Ellen Varley, juinor Anna Scheglowski and junior Paige Steenblock.
On the diving boards, Northfield also brings back senior Zibby Hanifl, who finished sixth at the state finals last year.
“Zibby is going to kick some butt on the boards this year,” Morgan said. “She is one of the best divers in the state wherever you look. It’s going to be fun to have her, and oftentimes against Century that can be the difference maker.”
That first meet Thursday against Rochester Century will test the varsity newcomers, however. Last year, the Gators and Panthers were closely tied together atop the standings at the section meet, true team section meet and conference meet.
“This week against Century is going to be a challenge,” Morgan said. “They’re fast, and we’re not slow, but we probably won’t have that level of competition again until the Big 9 (meet). Mankato West is always a good team and they challenge us.”
Morgan said it remains an open questions which athletes step into those vacated spots in the varsity lineup, but that he has plenty of options to choose from.
“Our depth hasn’t left and we still have a tremendous number of kids out with 54 kids on the roster and we’re running in two pods,” Morgan said. “Having those 16 kids graduate, it leaves a hole, but I’m excited about the opportunity it provides for all the kids that have been waiting for their time to shine. Which kids are going to shine?
“There’s a tremendous number of kids that are behind them that are working their butts off and going to go fast,” he added.
First meet: Aug. 27 vs. Rochester Century
Last year’s finish: The Gators won the Section 1AA True Team title, the Big 9 Conference championship and the Section 1AA title.
Major departures
Signe Hauck
Tatum Hauck
Ella Kelm
Chloe Mellgren
Madelyn Meyer
Mia Mollenhauer
Christina Narveson
Ava O’Hara Brantner
Ella Palmquist
Caroline Peterson
Hannah Ringlien
Samantha Sundby
Alice Zhang
Key returners
Alanah Barnes, senior
Zibby Hanifl, senior
Kaylee Malecha, senior
Ellen Varley, senior
Anna Scheglowski, junior
Paige Steenblock, junior
Lindsay Sundby, junior
Ananda Myint, sophomore
Ella Anderson, freshman
Leah Enedy, freshman
Charlotte Flory, freshman