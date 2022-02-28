There was no sugarcoating the emotions Saturday night at the Rochester Recreation Center.
After entering the third period with a two-goal lead in the Section 1A semifinals, the Northfield boys hockey team allowed two goals in the final seven minutes to force overtime.
New Prague drew a penalty early in the first overtime, and quickly cashed in for the game-winning goal in a 3-2 victory to knock off top-seeded Northfield.
"Guys are heartbroken," Northfield coach Mike Luckraft said. "This sport, like a lot, you really only play organized, coached hockey until high school. After that, very few guys play organized hockey. When that happens, it hurts. A lot of guys know this is it."
After a scoreless first period, the Raiders appeared to grab control of the game in the second period.
On the power play, Spencer Klotz collected a loose puck during a scrum around the net and deftly snuck his shot in between the goaltender's right leg and the post to push Northfield in front 1-0 2 minutes, 47 seconds into the second period.
With 5:55 remaining in the second period, Klotz redirected a Ty Frank shot from the point past a helpless goalie for his second goal of the night and a 2-0 Raider lead at the end of the second period.
In the third period, however, New Prague first scored on a rush with 6:09 remaining to cut the deficit to 2-1. With 2:03 left in regulation, the Trojans tied the game 2-2 when a tight angle shot fluttered off Northfield goalie Keaton Walock's shoulder and into the net.
"Couldn't get it calmed down to the point where guys were just playing again," Luckraft said. "There was some nervousness."
Two minutes into the overtime period, Northfield was called for a tripping penalty. After New Prague peppered Walock with shot after shot while playing 6-on-5 during the delayed penalty, it cashed in 16 seconds into the 5-on-4 advantage.
The penalty was only the third called throughout a physical game.
"I was a little disappointed in the overtime call, because they had let some stuff go," Luckraft said. "Kam (Kaiser) got absolutely lassoed at the blue line and no call, but honestly we had chances to get the puck out of the zone. There were about three or four chances we could have chipped it out of the zone and didn't do it."
Northfield finished the game with a 36-29 advantage in shots, but New Prague registered a 14-8 edge in the third period and overtime.
The loss brought an abrupt end to an otherwise successful season.
"Great season, the kids accomplished a lot and won the first conference title in five or six years," Luckraft said. "Twenty wins is good, but obviously that wasn't the goal. The goal was to make the tournament. It's such an elusive and special thing, so when you come up short it's disappointing for sure.
"I hope the other guys understand what that feeling is like and it motivates them when they're tired at practice and they don't want to do a drill. Hopefully they think back on that feeling. There's good players in the pipeline and hopefully we can rally and come back next year."
The loss also marked the final high school game for seniors Klotz, Allen Royle, Luke Johnson and Elliott Piker.
Klotz' two goals Saturday pushed his season goal total to 34 and his point total to 91, which as of Tuesday afternoon ranks second in the state.
He finishes third in program history with 187 career points, behind only Carson VanZuilen (203 points) and Jake Ebenak (201 points). VanZuilen broke Ebenak's record last season.
"He's the face of the program," Luckraft said of Klotz. "He's a once in a lifetime type player. We've never had somebody in our program score 91 points and be one of the top three or four scorers in the state of Minnesota."
Klotz' most impressive contribution might have come after Northfield left the ice Saturday night.
After his final high school game, Luckraft was impressed with Klotz approaching each Northfield player to provide a hug and words of encouragement.
"Spencer's a tremendous talent and an even better kid," Luckraft said. "He's a really good kid, a really good team leader and as much as it hurt him, he walked in that locker room and gave everybody a hug and said thank you. It means a lot to guys. You pull for those kinds of guys. A lot of youth hockey players are really fond of Spencer because he's a good kid."