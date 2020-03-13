Jacob Halvorson is doing his best to view the cancelation of the NA3HL playoffs as a positive.
Halvorson, in his second year playing with the New Ulm Steel, had qualified for the playoffs, originally slated to start Friday night. Then, the postseason was paused indefinitely in response to the spread of COVID-19. Friday, the Board of Governors canceled the postseason entirely.
At the very least, that provides Halvorson, who was in his final year of junior hockey, more time to make a decision about his future.
"This is not an every day thing," Halvorson said. "I guess I have to take advantage of the opportunity and the time. Obviously, if we would have kept playing we would have kept going for weeks, hopefully, if we would have kept winning. I probably wouldn't have been focused on making a decision because of the playoffs."
Halvorson said he's weighing opportunities to play at a few different colleges, and expects to make a decision within a week or two. This comes after a season in which he led the team with 65 points in 43 games, thanks to a team-high 34 goals on top of 31 assists.
He also played five games with the NAHL's Chippewa Steel during its road trip to Alaska and scored a goal while with the team.
New Ulm was firing into the playoffs with wins in 17 of its last 19 games, which helped it finish in third place in the six-team West Division.
"We actually set a New Ulm Steel record for wins in a season with 31, so we were playing really well with a great team and a great season," Halvorson said. "Just to come up short and not even get the chance, it does feel empty."
"I was kind of just in shock," Halvorson added. "I didn't really think this would happen, especially with me and my other teammates in our last year of juniors. We made playoffs and were on a roll, too, and we just didn't get the shot, which is obviously devastating. It is what it is, and that's life and you never know what's going to happen."