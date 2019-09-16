PREP FOOTBALL
Friday, Sept. 13/At Mankato West
Northfield 0 0 0 0 — 0
Mankato West 21 8 14 0 — 43
First quarter
(MW) Jack Foster 69-yard pass to Mekhi Collins, PAT good, 7-0.
(MW) Jack Foster 25-yard pass to Spencer Spaude, PAT good, 14-0.
(MW) Jack Foster 73-yard pass to Jonny Sikel, PAT good, 21-0.
Second quarter
(MW) Owen Johnson 18-yard run, two-point try good, 29-0.
Third quarter
(MW) Jack Foster 40-yard pass to Spencer Spaude, PAT good, 36-0.
(MW) Zander Dittbenner 32-yard pass to Spencer Spaude, PAT good, 43-0.
Passing: (MW) Foster 10-13, 319 yards, 4 TDs; Dittbenner 4-5, 68 yards, 1 TD; (N) Rataj 3-9, 41 yards, 1 INT; Stanchina 2-5, 9 yards; Klotz 0-2; Woodley 0-1.
Rushing: (MW) Johnson 8-70, 1 TD; Wolters 7-21; Dittbenner 2-18; Henderson 3 (-1); Foster 1 (-5); (N) Johnson 15-56; Rataj 8-32; Woodley 5-28; Bellgren 6-1; Stanchina 2 (-4).
Receiving: (MW) Spaude 8-180, 3 TDs; Collins 2-91, 1 TD; Sikel 2-85, 1 TD; Reid 2-28; (N) Monaghan 1-40; Rataj 1-5; Adams 1-4; Stanchina 1-3; Woodley 1 (-2).
Friday, Sept. 13/At Wabasha-Kellogg
Randolph 6 14 0 8 — 28
Wabasha-Kellogg 0 6 0 0 — 6
First quarter
(R) Drinken 16-yard pass to Weidner, 3:16, PAT no good, 6-0.
Second quarter
(R) Drinken 14-yard pass to Ehleringer, PAT no good, 12-0.
(WK) 7-yard run, 4:22, PAT no good, 12-6.
(R) Drinken 45-yard pass to Ehleringer, 1:07, two-point try good, 20-6.
Fourth quarter
(R) Drinken 45-yard pass to Stoesz, 11:46, two-point try good, 28-6.
Passing: (R) Drinken 16-22, 297 yards, 4 TDs.
Rushing: (R) Swanson 14-60; Drinken 8-24.
Receiving: (R) Stoesz 4-109, 1 TD; Ehleringer 4-86, 2 TD; Weidner 4-50, 1 TD.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday, Sept. 10/At Rochester John Marshall
Northfield 2, Rochester John Marshall 1
Saturday, Sept. 14/At Owatonna
Northfield 5, Owatonna 2
Goals: (N) Regnier 2, Cogan 2, Skoglund.
Monday, Sept. 16/At Rochester Century
Northfield 2, Rochester Century 1 (OT)
Goals: (N) Regnier 2.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday, Sept. 10/At Rochester John Marshall
Rochester John Marshall 0 1 — 1
Northfield 2 2 — 4
Goals: (N) Childress 2, Morris, Kovach; (JM) Drucker.
Assists: (N) Morris 2, Stanchina, Kivell.
Monday, Sept. 16/At Farmington
Farmington 1, Northfield 0
PREP GIRLS SWIM AND DIVE
Thursday, Sept. 14/At Northfield
Rochester Century 97, Northfield 87 (one event exhibitioned)
200 medley relay — 1. Rochester Century (Wiepert, Kram, Linden, Baurle) 1:54.08, 2. Northfield (T. Hauck, L. Sundby, Palmquist, Scheglowski) 1:55.31, 3. Northfield (Varley, S. Hauck, Mellgren, O'Neill) 1:58.41).
200 freestyle — 1. Kelly (RC) 2:01.75m 2. T. Hauck (N) 2:04.85, 3. Homme (RC) 2:05.66.
200 individual medley — 1. Zhang (N) 2:18.14, 2. Steenblock (N) 2:19.38, 3. Garrison (RC) 2:19.55.
50 freestyle — 1. Baurle (RC) 25.63, 2. Palmquist (N) 25.75, 3. Kram (RC) 26.11.
1-meter diving — 1. Hanifl (N) 246.75, 2. Kelm (N) 214.00, 3. Cuccio (RC) 191.90.
100 butterfly — 1. Linden (RC) 1:01.08, 2. Zhang (N) 1:02.08, 3. Palmquist (N) 1:02.23.
100 freestyle — 1. Baurle (RC) 55.46, 2. Kelly (RC) Kelly 56.36, 3. S. Hauck (N) 56.74.
500 freestyle — 1. Homme (RC) 5:30.53, 2. Steenblock (N) 5:31.51, 3. Peterson (N) 5:39.12.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Rochester Century (Baurle, Severson, Kram, Kelly) 1:43.35, 2. Northfield (Scheglowski, L. Sundby, Varley, Peterson) 1:44.95, 3. Rochester Century (Patten, Rittenhouse, Tautges, Homme) 1:47.19.
100 backstroke — 1. Linden (RC) 1:01.22, 2. T. Hauck (N) 1:03.85, 3. Garrison (RC) 1:04.76.
100 breaststroke — 1. Kram (RC) 1:09.85, 2. Rittenhouse (RC) 1:13.73, 3. Patten (RC) 1:14.72.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Northfield (T. Hauck, S. Hauck, Zhang, Palmquist) 3:43.72, 2. Rochester Century (Linden, Kelly, Homme, Severson) 3:47.84, 3. Rochester Century (Garrison, Wiepert, Harms, Groth) 4:01.61.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Tuesday, Sept. 10/At Austin
Northfield 5, Austin 2
Singles
No. 1 — Brust (N) def. R. Schmitt 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 — Pitsavas (N) def. C. Schmitt 6-1, 6-2.
No. 3 — G. Schmitt (A) def. Grant 6-1, 6-0.
No. 4 — Wernimont (A) def. Ash 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1 — Graff and Ott (N) def. Asorge and Moriarty 7-5, 6-2.
No. 2 — Transburg and Huang (N) def. Bothum and Watkins 6-4, 6-3.
No. 3 — Falcon-Giest and Labenski (N) def. Watkins and Meiergerd 6-1, 6-2.
Wednesday, Sept. 11/At Faribault
Northfield 5, Faribault 2
Singles
No. 1 — Brust (N) def. David 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 — Pitsavas (N) def. Bostwick 6-2, 6-0.
No. 3 — Grant (N) def. Reuvers 6-1, 6-0.
No. 4 — Ash (N) def. Peterson 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Johnsrud and Truong (F) def. Graff and Ott 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2 — Goodwin and Petricka (F) def. Transburg and Huang 6-2, 6-3.
No. 3 — Labenski and Falcon-Geist (N) def. Jasinski and Starkson 6-3, 6-2.
Monday, Sept. 16/At Northfield
Lakeville South 7, Northfield 0
Singles
No. 1 —Demi (LS) def. Brust 6-3, 6-3.
No. 2 — Burton (LS) def. Ash 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 — Tupy (LS) def. Huang 6-0, 6-2.
No. 4 — Sullivan (LS) def. Deschamp 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Anderson and Diede (LS) def. Grant and Graff 6-3, 6-0.
No. 2 — McDonald and Deane (LS) def. Transburg and Ott 6-3, 6-0.
No. 3 — Burton and Thor (LS) def. Falcon-Geist and Labenski 6-1, 4-6, 10-8.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday, Sept. 10/At Owatonna
Northfield 3, Owatonna 0
25-4, 25-9, 25-15
Kills: (N) Reilly 15, Wieber 9.
Assists: (N) King 27.
Digs: (N) Jaynes 9, Wieber 7, Torstenson 6.
Blocks: (N) Larson 2.
Aces: (N) Timperley 10.
Tuesday, Sept. 10/At Randolph
Randolph 3, Glenville-Emmons 1
25-14, 25-20, 18-25, 25-13
Kills: (R) Erickson 16.
Assists: (R) Otte 21.
Digs: (R) Taylor 22, Otte 7, Dibble 7.
Blocks: (R) Erickson 2.
Aces: (R) Otte 8, Dibble 5, Taylor 4, Kunz 3.
Thursday, Sept. 12/At Northfield
Northfield 3, Winona 0
25-23, 25-22, 25-17
Thursday, Sept. 12/At Randolph
Lanesboro 3, Randolph 0
25-15, 25-22, 25-22
Kills: (R) Erickson 10.
Assists: (R) Otte 18.
Digs: (R) Taylor 19, Otte 12, Erickson 11.
Blocks: (R) Erickson 3.