Call it a happy surprise for Gustavus freshman Andrew Becker.
Becker, a 2019 Northfield High School graduate, was already enjoying a successful first year of college swimming while competing in his traditional sprint freestyle events.
Then, in the final dual meet of the year, the Gusties altered the lineup against St. John's, and suddenly Becker was entered in the 100-yard breaststroke and 100-yard butterfly. He finished fourth in the breaststroke and third in the butterfly, and caught enough of his coach's eye in the butterfly that Becker's docket for the MIAC Championships needed altering.
Instead of swimming the 200 freestyle at the conference meet, Becker was now entered in the 100 butterfly to better maximize his point potential. He finished third in the conference in the 100 butterfly in 50.90 seconds — only .22 behind second place Nate Stone from St. Thomas and 1.41 behind first place John Loepfe from St. Olaf.
"I just fell into it, I guess," Becker said. "We were all pretty surprised."
That helped the Gusties win the MIAC title with 946 points to distance themselves from second-place St. Thomas (739).
Now, because of that happenstance, it's likely Becker will swim the butterfly at the Division III NCAA Championships on March 18-21 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in North Carolina. Becker has a possibility to swim in up to four relays at nationals in the 400 freestyle relay, the 200 freestyle relay, the 400 medley relay and the 200 medley relay, with the latter two in the butterfly leg.
"It was a little weird," Becker said. "I think my technique still isn't quite there, but I've always been pretty decent at fly, I've just never really swam it at big meets or anything. Something about tapering it really bumped me up, I guess."
Becker will also be joined in North Carolina by six other members of Gustavus men's swimming and diving team, as well as one swimmer from the women's team.
Outside of the late butterfly addition, it hasn't been much of a surprise Becker will swim at nationals in the freestyle relays. From early on in the season, Becker was off the starting blocks as one of the quicker Gusties in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.
"The coaches made it really easy to jump right in and really fit in on the team and know my place on the team," Becker said.
Of the four relays, the 400 freestyle relay enters with the highest seed. Its time of 3:00.94 is the 13th-fastest in the field, while the 200 medley relay is seeded 23rd out of 25 teams, the 200 freestyle relay is seeded 20th out of 25 teams and the 400 medley relay is seeded 24th out of 25 teams.
The top 16 finishers in the prelims for each event will qualify for that evening's championship finals and consolation finals.
"I'm just looking to have a good first experience at nationals, and hopefully make it back in one of the four events to be able to swim at night," Becker said. "That would be great. I know the team goal is to get top 10 at nationals, which might be kind of a stretch this year, but that would be really cool, too."