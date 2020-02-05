Her entire race almost blew up in the starting gate Tuesday afternoon at Buck Hill Ski Area in Burnsville.
Meaghan Stein, a senior on the Northfield girls alpine team, entered the Section 6 Championships with hopes of qualifying for her first state meet, but at the start of one of her two runs Tuesday, her left pole was caught in the starting gate, which tore off her pole and her left glove.
Stein not only still made it down the hill, she flew down it to help her finish 10th overall to qualify individually for her first state finals next Wednesday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
"That brave and determined young lady actually fought her way to a very successful run without her pole or mitt and turned it a top 10 finish," Northfield coach Johnny Ostberg said. "Incredible determination."
Joining Stein in Biwabik will be junior Libby Brust, who qualified for her second state finals with a 14th-place finish, and seventh-grader Liv Murphy, who finished 13th and became the youngest skier in program history to qualify for the state finals.
That state contingent was nearly larger, as Northfield finished in third place with 381 points behind first-place Lakeville North (401) and second-place Edina (390) to narrowly miss out on qualifying for the program's first state meet.
"Every run by team members from these teams had us all holding our breaths, as we rocked back and forth between first, second or third place," Ostberg said. "In the end, we were only nine points short of qualifying for our entire team to go to state."
Aside from the three state qualifiers, the Raider girls were helped by Ashley Schaffer (22nd place), Clara Wilson (46th place) and Ella Hegseth (48th place) in the field of 109 skiers.
Each Northfield skier who entered finished in the top half, with the top four of Stein, Murphy, Brust and Schaffer all finishing in the top quarter of the field and only 1.74 seconds apart from each other.
In the boys race, Northfield finished 10th out of 19 teams.
Ryan Cahoon was the fastest Raider across the line in 27th place, while Billy Wilson and Sam Hegseth were close behind in 29th and 31st. That trio all finished only 0.18 seconds apart in their cumulative two-score times.
"That is as close, and as dependable as any coach could wish for," Ostberg said. "I am extraordinarily proud of their efforts."
Lennon Watkins also finished 59th, Grant Bouvin claimed 90th and Sawyer Koch was 97th in the field of 105 skiers.
Koch's placement is notable in the mere fact he earned a place, since on his first run he cut a gate too closely and experienced what Ostberg termed a "yard sale."
"He lost one ski, broke one pole, (his) goggles and gloves (were) askew, the wind nearly knocked out of his lungs, and yet he gathered up the pieces and finished the run," Ostberg said. "He took one for the team, and did not get a DNF."
Moving forward, Stein and Murphy will prepare for their state debuts, while Brust will try and improve on last year's 39th place finish at state in a field of 87 skiers.
"The reward is being selected to represent Northfield and Section 6," Ostberg said. "How we do up there almost doesn't matter, as we will be lining up against the very best there is here in Minnesota. That's a huge reward in itself. Skiing well, and representing NHS is the ultimate reward for all of us."