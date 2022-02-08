As frustrating as Saturday's 2-0 loss at Owatonna was for the Northfield girls hockey team, it ultimately didn't cost the Raiders in terms of the postseason.
Northfield enters the Section 1AA tournament — which starts Wednesday with quarterfinal games — as the No. 2 seed with plenty of motivation to make up for losing out on the Big 9 Conference title.
Speaking of the Big 9, Sunday's seeding went as poorly as possible for the champion Huskies.
Owatonna is seeded sixth, ahead of only Rochester Mayo and Rochester Century and behind every non-Big 9 team in the section. Ultimately, an 0-4 record for the Huskies against Lakeville South, Lakeville North, Farmington and Dodge County wiped away a 1-0-1 mark against Northfield.
The Raiders start Wednesday against Rochester Mayo after soundly beating the Spartans 6-0 in the regular season. If Northfield wins Wednesday, it hosts the winner of a quarterfinal between Farmington and Owatonna. The Raiders beat the Tigers 3-2 in overtime at the Louis Schmitz Holiday Classic.
On the other side of the bracket, the only quarterfinal challenge for top-seeded Lakeville South is if the Cougars can win by double digits against eighth-seeded Rochester Century. Lakeville North and Dodge County battle in Lakeville after the Panthers topped the Wildcats in overtime in the regular season.
Lakeville South again enters as the favorite, but it's worth noting the Cougars have not won the section since the 2017-18 season. Two years ago, the top-seeded Cougars were upset in the semifinals by Northfield. Last year, they were knocked off by Farmington, which has won the last three section titles.
Listed below is a team-by-team breakdown of Section 1AA.
SECTION 1AA AT A GLANCE (teams listed in descending seed order)
1. Lakeville South (23-2)
Section record: 6-1
QRF: No. 4
Goals for: 121
Goals against: 39
Last five games: 4-1
Best win: While winning the South Suburban Conference, Lakeville South registered zero wins against teams that finished in the top 10 of the Let's Play Hockey rankings or QRF. With that in mind, we'll go with a season sweep of Rosemount, which finished the year ranked No. 17 by LPH.
Worst loss: Well, there's only two total losses. We'll go with the 4-2 loss against Northfield in Lakeville South's season opener. The Cougars outshot the Raiders 33-18, but mustered only five shots in the third period when they needed to produce offense.
Key players: Claire Enright (48 goals, 20 assists), Ryann Wright (11 goals, 41 assists, Taylor Otremba (17 goals, 33 assists).
2. Northfield (16-5-3)
Section record: 6-2-1
QRF: No. 18
Goals for: 100
Goals against: 37
Last five games: 4-1
Best win: It's gotta be the 4-2 win against Lakeville South. That's the best win of any team in Section 1AA, and ultimately it helped the Raiders secure their highest seed since being bumped back up to Class AA in 2017-18. While it wasn't a win, a 1-1 tie at Class AA No. 5 Maple Grove certainly showcases Northfield's ability as well.
Worst loss: A 1-0 loss against Mankato East, which was one of only two losses for the Raiders against Class A opponents. The other was a 4-0 defeat at Class A No. 2 Orono. Against the Cougars, Northfield racked up 44 shots but were unable to solve Mankato East goalie Anna Rader.
Key players: Ayla Puppe (37 goals, 25 assists), Emerson Garlie (21 goals, 19 assists), Maggie Malecha (16-5-3, .941 save percentage, 1.51 goals against average).
No. 3 Farmington (11-14)
Section record: 3-4
QRF: No. 33
Goals for: 79
Goals against: 89
Last five games: 3-2
Best win: Back-to-back road wins against Class AA No. 16 Burnsville and Class AA No. 17 Rosemount to close the regular season likely provided the boost the Tigers needed to vault into the No. 3 seed. Those two one-goal wins were two of 13 one-goal games Farmington was involved in this season. It won nine of those contests.
Worst loss: A 6-2 loss at home against an Apple Valley team that's the No. 5 seed in Section 3AA shows just how hot and cold Farmington can run on a night-to-night basis.
Key players: Sam Moehle (25 goals, 20 assists), MaKenna Kadrlik (12 goals, 27 assists), Abby Gehrke (15 goals, 18 assists).
No. 4 Lakeville North (11-13-1)
Section record: 4-4
QRF: No. 32
Goals for: 83
Goals against: 80
Last five games: 3-2
Best win: Lakeville North was one of just two teams in the section to beat Northfield with a 3-2 victory back on Nov. 30. The Raiders won the rematch 3-1 Dec. 29.
Worst loss: Being swept by good-but-not-great Shakopee likely hurt Lakeville North's argument against Farmington for that No. 3 seed.
Key players: Gracie Hanson (18 goals, 25 assists), Meredith Jensen (25 goals, 18 assists), Ashley Wagenbach (11 goals, 25 assists).
No. 5 Dodge County (14-11)
Section record: 1-3
QRF: No. 41
Goals for: 96
Goals against: 64
Last five games: 4-1
Best win: A 2-1 win against Owatonna was the only section victory for Dodge County and is what ultimately provided the Wildcats with a leg up on the Huskies for the No. 5 seed.
Worst loss: A 3-2 overtime loss against Lakeville North wasn't necessarily bad, but it means Dodge County is traveling Wednesday instead of hosting the Panthers in Kasson. Dodge County fought back from a 2-0 deficit to force overtime in that game.
Key players: McKenzie Rich (26 goals, 15 assists), Nora Carstensen (13 goals, 24 assists), Ida Huber (12-11, .902 save percentage, 2.55 goals against average).
No. 6 Owatonna (15-8-2)
Section record: 5-4-1
QRF: No. 31
Goals for: 91
Goals against: 54
Last five games: 4-1
Best win: No team in the section played Northfield as well as Owatonna, which finished 1-0-1 against the Raiders. The 2-0 victory for the Huskies in the regular-season finale also clinched an outright Big 9 Conference title thanks to a 24-save shutout from Ava Wolfe.
Worst loss: Ultimately, Owatonna's 0-4 performance against non-Big 9 teams in Section 1AA capped its seed at No. 6. The 2-1 loss against Dodge County certainly hurt, but so did a 4-3 defeat against Farmington at the Louis Schmitz Holiday Classic.
Key players: Ezra Oien (16 goals, 21 assists), Olivia Herzog (15 goals, 10 assists), Ava Wolfe (13-8-2, .901 save percentage, 2.31 goals against average).
No. 7 Rochester Mayo (9-16)
Section record: 1-4
QRF: No. 55
Goals for: 63
Goals against: 100
Last five games: 1-4
Key players: Katherine Cummings (17 goals, 6 assists), Claire Siems (3 goals, 16 assists), Elizabeth Arendt (9 goals, 10 assists).
No. 9 Rochester Century (7-17-1)
Section record: 1-5
QRF: No. 61
Goals for: 52
Goals against: 118
Last five games: 2-3
Key players: Annika Trombenson (11 goals, 8 assists), Fiona Barry (7 goals, 9 assists), Daelyn Williams (8 goals, 7 assists).