A red-hot second period powered the Northfield boys hockey team to a 6-0 victory Thursday night at Winona.
Starting with sophomore forward Spencer Klotz' goal with six minutes, 52 seconds left in the second frame, the Raiders (10-6, 8-1 Big 9 Conference)) scored five times before the horn sounded to take a 5-0 lead.
Klotz tallied a second goal in the game as well, while junior forward Bohde Hasse also scored twice, and junior defenseman Isak Johnson and junior forward Ryan Will each scored twice. Junior forward Carson VanZuilen, junior forward Will Tidona and senior forward Teague Nelson all notched a pair of assists, while senior defenseman Kearic Gargrave also dished out an assist.
In net, senior Cal Frank was only tasked with making 11 saves to record his first shutout of the season, while the Raiders peppered the Winhawks (6-7-1, 2-6-1) with 59 shots throughout the game.
Northifeld will next take the ice next Thursday night against Rochester Mayo (4-11-1, 2-5-0) at Northfield Ice Arena.
Gators top Huskies
Thanks to winning nine of the 12 events Thursday night in Owatonna, Northfield was able to leave town with a 92-83 victory, in which the final three events were exhibitioned.
In addition to winning all three relay events, senior Marcus Hauck claimed a pair of individual titles in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke, as did senior Bryce Malecha in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. Dillon Smisek added a victory in the 500 freestyle and Erik Larson did the same in the 200 freestyle.
The victory is a warm up for the Section 1AA True Team Championships, which are scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Kenwood Trail Middle School in Lakeville.
Alpine ski teams compete at Welch
Through harsh conditions headlined by the biting cold, the Northfield boys and girls alpine ski teams still competed in a conference race Thursday evening at Welch Mountain Ski Area. The girls team was able to snag second place out of six teams with 468 points, behind first-place Mankato West (481) and ahead of third-place Rochester John Marshall (441).
Senior Meaghan Stein claimed the individual title in a field of 50 entrants, while seventh-grader Liv Murphy (third place), seventh-grader Clara Wilson (eighth), Ella Hegseth (11th) and Camryn Zotalis (14th) rounded out the team's scoring positions.
The boys team, meanwhile, earned third out of six teams with 441 points to finish behind Mankato East and Mankato West, who tied for first with 455 points, and ahead of fourth-place Rochester Century (421).
Ryan Cahoon and Sam Hegseth finished back-to-back in fourth and fifth place, while Lennon Watkins (14th), Sawyer Koch (18th) and Grant Bouvin (23rd) made up the rest of the Raider skiers counting toward the team total.
Northfield wrestling nipped at Scott West
For the second year in a row, Scott West got the better of Northfield thanks to a handful of more lopsided wins.
Thursday, the teams finished in a 33-33 tie, but Class AA No. 9 Scott West claimed the victory by virtue of recording more pins throughout the team match. Last year, the Raiders fell 30-28 despite claiming wins in eight of the 14 matches.
This time around, the teams split the individual wins at seven apiece, with Class AAA No. 5 Northfield earning wins via Jake Messner recording a major decision in the 120-pound weight class, Chase Murphy winning by fall at 126, Sam Holman notching a major decision at 132, Drew Woodley doing the same at 145, and Jayce Barron, Jack Holman and David Tonjum all pinning their opponents at 160, 195 and 220, respectively.
Northfield is back on the mat next Thursday for a triangular at Rochester Mayo that also includes Winona.
Note: Results from Northfield's gymnastics meet against Red Wing were not received as of publication.