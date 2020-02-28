Northfield got to wrap up its season on the biggest stage Friday at the Class 2A meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.
In their first year in Class 2A, the Gators advanced their 200-yard medley relay through to the state meet this season and had a shot to get it through to the consolation finals. Northfield’s seed time of 1 minute, 38 seconds had them within the top 16 but they needed to duplicate that swim Friday.
The Gators came close and finished the relay in 1:38.67, just off their seed time, and finished 18th overall. That time bested Section 1AA rivals Hastings, Rochester Mayo and Rochester John Marshall. The Spartans came into the meet with a better seed time than Northfield.
“A very respectable relay,” Gators head coach Doug Davis said. “I’ll take that. If we could’ve held our seed time that would’ve been great. That would’ve snuck us into the finals at 16.”
Eastview claimed the 16th spot with a time of 1:38.14. Wayzata had the fastest prelim time with a 1:32.82, good for automatic All-American status.
“It’s definitely very special being that this was the culminating meet of our high school career,” said Marcus Hauck, who led off the relay in the backstroke. “It was really great to be able to swim. It’s always fun to swim at this meet. It’s so fast and to swim with so many other fast swimmers is really nice.”
Northfield tapered leading up to the section meet in order to make state qualifying times so equaling those times at the state meet was going to be a challenge.
“We were happy with our times at sections and we knew we’d probably have to be a little faster if we wanted to get back to the finals tomorrow,” Hauck said.
For Hauck and fellow senior Dillon Smisek, getting a swim at the state meet was a perfect ending.
“It’s been quite an experience,” Smisek said. “I think I’ve learned a lot just being on this team and having it end like this, I couldn’t ask for any more.”
Juniors Ryan Malecha, who swam the butterfly leg, and Erik Larson, who swam the freestyle leg, will return next season for the Gators.