Most of the year, senior defenseman Logan Von Ruden's job as captain of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men's hockey team has been pretty simple. He just needed to get out of the way and let his talented teammates take care of business.
That philosophy has been axed by one opponent in particular this year, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, which was facing off opposite Von Ruden and the Blugolds in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship on Saturday night in Stevens Point.
Entering the final, UW-Eau Claire was 0-2-1 in three games against UW-Stevens Point, which promptly grabbed a 2-0 lead Saturday night and was threatening to swipe a potential NCAA Tournament berth. This time, though, UW-Eau Claire rallied for a 4-2 victory, capped by Von Ruden's third goal of the season, to claim the conference title.
Monday, the team was awarded one of the four first-round byes in the 12-team Division III NCAA Tournament.
"I felt like we were maybe pushed into a corner a little bit going down 2-0, especially in their building," said Von Ruden, who attended Northfield High School but forgoed his senior year in favor of junior hockey in 2013. "I think we just showed — before the game our gameplan was to stick to what we're doing no matter what happens. It just shows we did that. We didn't panic and we were confident in who we are and what we were doing. I think it was a really positive thing we came back from down 2-0, because for most of the season we had been winning games where we haven't been down."
UW-Eau Claire enters the postseason having been ranked in the top five throughout the entire year, and with a 21-4-2 record bolstered with a title in the prestigious PrimeLink Great Northern ShootOut Championship in New York during Thanksgiving weekend.
"There hasn't been a ton of adversity, which I guess is good," Von Ruden said, "but sometimes some adversity is good, too, to bring you back down to Earth and point out the things you need to work on."
That adversity showed up in the WIAC final, but Von Ruden said his team, which includes his brother, Zak, a freshman, was prepared for the season-defining moment.
After a goal with two minutes, 17 seconds left in the first period to trim the deficit to 2-1, the Blugolds rattled off three more in the second period. The final tally came off a blistering slap shot by Von Ruden from the point with 2:43 left in the second period, and was the final goal of the 4-2 victory.
"There isn't a lot I have to deal with in terms of guys getting bad attitudes or guys getting complacent or stuff like that," Von Ruden said. "Even if we did run into that adversity, just with the makeup of our guys I don't think it would be an issue either way. It's been a really fun year."
That clinched the program's first NCAA Tournament berth in seven years.
The team's goals extend far beyond just playing in its quarterfinal game, which will be March 21 in Eau Claire against the winner of the first-round matchup between St. Thomas and Lake Forest.
"Overall, the goal for the tournament is we want to win the national championship," Von Ruden said. "Obviously, we understand that no matter who we're playing it's not going to be an easy game, so we're just taking it week by week and game by game. Right now our focus is on just resting up, and then once we know who we're going to play at home in the quarterfinal we'll start preparing for that."