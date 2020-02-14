So far, so good for Northfield wrestling in its Section 1AAA title defense.
Starting Thursday night at home in the section quarterfinals, top-seeded Northfield made quick work of eighth-seeded Austin in an 83-0 victory with nine wins by fall, another four by forfeit and one by technical fall, which left the Raiders one point short of a perfect 84-0 victory.
The technical fall was recorded in the 138-pound weight class by senior Drew Woodley, who actually surpassed the 15-point lead needed for a technical fall in a 21-4 victory. He notched reached that score by the second period with the help of a trio of three-point near falls.
Chase Murphy (126), Sam Holman (132), Gavin Anderson (145), Ethan Johnson (152), Darrin Kuyper (160), Nick Mikula (170), Quinn Ertz (195), David Tonjum (220) and Nick Lopez (285) all won via fall. The match started with a trio of forfeits to Brody Gorr (106), Beau Murphy (113) and Jake Messner (120), while Jack Holman (182) also received a forfeit.
Northfield will next face fifth-seeded Rochester Mayo at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center in the Section 1AAA semifinals. The winner of that match will meet the winner of second-seeded Farmington against third-seeded Owatonna in the finals at 3 p.m.