In a matchup pitting last year's Section 1A champions, Northfield, against the reigning Section 1AA champions, Rochester Century, the Gators sensed an opportunity Thursday night at Northfield Middle School.
With speed up and down the roster, Northfield was gearing up for a statement in front of a crowd bolstered by a lively student section. Their coach, Chris Morgan, had other designs, though, as he's been pushing his team harder in practice throughout the last week and a half than at any point last season.
The result was heavy legs that couldn't quite keep up in a 97-87 loss, in which the final event was exhibitioned, but Morgan is more concerned with the Gators being at their best for when the two teams meet later this fall at the Big 9 Conference Championships and in the Section 1AA championships since Northfield was bumped up to Class AA this season.
"This year we have much more of a grind happening," Morgan said. "It's going to pay off dividends in the end, but along the way they're pretty tired. They're pretty grumpy at me for making them work this hard this week, it's like 'We've got Century,' and I'm like, 'We got sections.' We'll get there, and there's a lot of trust. It's my job not to screw it up."
The Big 9 Conference championships are scheduled for Oct. 25, when the diving portion will take place in Northfield, and Oct. 26, where the swimmers will battle in Rochester. The Section 1AA championships are set for Nov. 6-8 in Rochester.
The Gators were still in reach entering the final two events of the night, but after the Panthers finished in the top three positions in the 100-yard breaststroke, thanks to three lifetime bests, the meet was clinched.
That meant Northfield seniors Tatum Hauck, Signe Hauck, Alice Zhang and Ella Palmquist powering to a title in the 400 freestyle relay to close the meet didn't hold any water in the final result.
"If we would have tied the breast like I planned, then it would have come down to the last relay and we would have won that," Morgan said.
Thursday's meet was the third competition in the last eight days for the Gators, who else went through what might end up as their hardest practice of the year Tuesday.
Dominated by a set designed by Janet Evans, who won four Olympic gold medals, Northfield's swimmers started with a 500, followed that with a pair of 400s, then a trio of 300s, four 200s and lastly five 100s, with each distance featuring smaller intervals.
"We're working harder now than we were at the end of the season last year," Morgan said. "We have stepped it up significantly. I feel like we have an opportunity in double-A and we have a large senior class. There's just no reason not to go hard."
Even with that work, the Gators were posting some of their top times of the season Thursday. In addition to helping the 400 relay to a title, Zhang also won the 200 individual medley. Tatum Hauck started the meet by swimming back-to-back events, lifting the 200 medley relay to a second-place finish and then snagging second in the 200 freestyle.
The senior then sped to second in the 100 backstroke, before joining the first-place 400 freestyle relay to close the meet two events later.
While sophomore Paige Steenblock didn't play a part in any first-place finishes, she sped to second in both the 200 medley relay, behind Zhang, and in the 500 freestyle.
"Paige coming from behind in the 200 IM really set a great tone for the meet, and she tried again in the 500 free," Morgan said. "That girl killed it on Tuesday during the Jan Evans set. She's going all out, all the time."
The same goes for junior Zibby Hanifl, who set a personal best in the diving competition with a six-dive score of 246.75. In a pool that was home to Bailey DuPay, who won three state titles from 2011-2013, setting a school or pool record required a gargantuan effort.
That doesn't diminish Hanifl's score, which Morgan said likely would have broken pool records in a ton of venues around the state.
"That was a really phenomenal performance," Morgan said. "Right now, that's the best diving score in the conference that I've seen so far by about 40 points."