While looking at the celebrations following Monday night's 59-52 victory against Owatonna at Owatonna High School, Northfield girls basketball coach Paul Eddy was thankful for one thing.
It's good the Raiders won, otherwise the center of those celebrations — senior Annika Richardson — might not have been too happy to be celebrating the 1,000th point of her career.
"She's that kind of a player," Eddy said. "If we would have lost she would not have been happy."
That stayed merely a hypothetical situation, however, thanks in large part to Richardson, who tallied the 1,000th point of her career with an and-one layup after an offensive rebound on the first possession of the game to provide Northfield (9-4) a lead it never surrendered.
"There definitely was a lot of adrenaline getting to this game knowing that the first basket was going to be it," Richardson said. I just wanted to get it out of the way and score it so I could focus on the game and getting the win."
Richardson finished with a game-high 20 points and tormented the Huskies (6-9) in a variety of ways. In addition to battling for second-chance points, the forward knocked down 3-pointers drove past defenders to scoop layups into the basket, and attracted the attention of defenders before laying off passes to open teammates.
"I'm just glad we don't have to play against her," Eddy said. "She does so many things really well. She'll step out and hit the perimeter shot to make you come out and guard her, and if you do she'll blow right by you and finish at the rim. She got some offensive boards, she's a great teammate. She really does it all."
Richardson's first varsity points came as a freshman, when she was a key piece off the bench for a team that ultimately was the 2018 Class AAA state runner-up. She graduated into the starting lineup as a sophomore, before captaining last season's senior-less team as a junior.
Last season was Eddy's first in charge of the program, and he credits Richardson with helping navigate that first season without any built-in senior leadership.
"She's just been a great kid from the beginning," Eddy said. "She's such a dynamic leader for us. She's taken these younger players who we needed to step up into big roles for us and she's taken them under her wing. That's really got the potential to change our program for the better for years to come."
Richardson had those types of players to look up to herself, and she credits those upperclassmen from her first two varsity seasons — as well as her classmates these past two seasons — with helping her cross the 1,000 point threshold.
"It's just been super fun to play with these girls that I've played with since fourth grade," Richardson said. "I just love the game and it's great to play with some great skilled, talented players from Grace Touchette, Annika Hoff, Rachel Kelly and then last year when I got to be back with my squad and my girls I've played with for so long."
RAIDERS SOLIDIFY SPOT IN SECTION
In addition to Richardson's milestone, Monday's win delivered another key result — a win against a Section 1-4A opponent.
Barring anything unexpected, the victory likely wraps up a home game in the first round of the Section 1-4A tournament (possibly against Owatonna), with more room to move up contingent on the results of Friday's game against Faribault (0-13) and Saturday's contest at Rochester John Marshall (7-6).
"If we beat JM on Saturday we should get a three seed, which keeps us out of Farmington's bracket, which would be just fine with me," Eddy said.
Farmington (16-0) is a lock for the No. 1 seed in the section, as is Rochester Mayo (13-1) for the second seed. From there, the Raiders are in the driver's seat when it comes to the No. 3 seed, but a loss against the Rockets makes it more of a discussion than Eddy likely wants it to be.
The difference in the No. 3 and the No. 4 seed is not only avoiding a potential game against Class AAAA No. 2 Farmington until the section final, but it also delivers a more manageable first-round game. Owatonna is slotted into the No. 5 seed after Monday night, although it did beat Rochester John Marshall on Friday and has games remaining against Class AAA powers Red Wing and Mankato East this week, so the potential is there for the Huskies to jump the Rockets.
After that is a precipitous drop to the bottom three teams in Lakeville South (3-13), Rochester Century (3-13) and New Prague (1-15) .
"This win, to be able to come back after two days of no practice to get this win really builds our momentum even more," Richardson said. "I think this is four straight wins now, so we just want to keep this rolling into sections."
Two weeks ago, a home game — let alone the No. 3 seed — was far from assured for Northfield. After a Feb. 9 loss at Mankato East, the Raiders were 4-4. Then, after a three-point win against Rochester Century on Feb. 12, Northfield was sent into a quarantine.
Coming out of that break, the Raiders have won four in a row.
"That was really a wake up call that we can't take this for granted and we have to give everything in every moment on the court," Richardson said.
"I really like our chemistry," Eddy said. "We're moving the ball, we're seeing each other, we're shooting the shots we should shoot and making some of them, which is nice. Then we're crashing the boards when we don't make them."