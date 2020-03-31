Carleton College junior Matthew Wilkinson (Greenwood, Minn./Minnetonka) was voted the National Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Year for 2020 by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
Preliminary-round voting whittled the initial list of nominees down to three, and a final vote by member coaches this week selected Wilkinson over Patrick Mikel of Loras College and Aidan Ryan of Williams College.
“Matt had an incredible year; not just during the indoor track season,” said Carleton Head Coach Dave Ricks. “He had a great summer of training and was worried about ‘being in too good of shape’ that early. Because he showed up in September in such good shape, he didn’t have to force anything in workouts.”
Wilkinson had three strong months of training in the fall and finished second at the 2019 NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships. He then used Carleton’s six-week Winter Break to resume training for indoor track and raced at an elite level.
When the season was halted just prior to the start of the NCAA Indoor Championships, Wilkinson’s name could be found atop the 2020 NCAA Division III Performance List as he paced the nation in both the 3000-meter run (8:11.52) and the 5000-meter run (14:22.34). He was slotted third nationally in the mile (4:08.55). His time in the 3000 made him the No. 9 performer on the NCAA DIII all-time chart.
When the entry list for the 2020 NCAA Indoor Championships was revealed, Wilkinson was the only individual slated to run both the 5000-meter race and also be entered in another event, in this case he prepared to also run the 3000-meter distance.
Wilkinson took home MIAC Men’s Outstanding Track Athlete of the Year honors for 2020 after winning the 3000 and 5000 plus anchoring the winning DMR at the conference meet. When he won the 3K race at the MIAC Championships, Wilkinson not only set a new personal-best by nearly 20 seconds but also broke the conference championships mark as well as Dale Kramer’s 42-year-old school record.
Wilkinson’s indoor season also included coming within .01 seconds of the school record in the mile during a February home meet. He later added a trio of All-Region Awards and was tabbed as the Central Region’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Year by the USTFCCCA as he was 1 of only 3 racers across the country to be All-Region at the mile, 3000m, and the 5000m distances.
This marks the fourth time overall—and first time by a men’s team member—that a Knight took home a national award from the USTFCCCA. Amelia Campbell ‘16 earned the Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Year Award in 2014 and the Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year recognition in both 2014 and 2016. The USTFCCCA began handing out national awards in 1994.
“People asked me if Matt just buckled down and got serious about running this year,” said Ricks. “He was always serious about running. And no, he just continued with his normal high jinks and chill attitude about life. In fact, he was screwing around and got six stitches in his forehead two days before his first race of the indoor season. He ran with a big gauze pad on his forehead and set a new 3K PR by 11 seconds in the season opener.
“He was such a great leader all season as he just went out and ‘ran’ week after week, workout after workout, PR after PR,” Ricks said. “(Assistant Coach) Josh Schoen did a great job coaching him. Josh lets him run and reels him in when he needs to. We’re careful not to reel Matt in too much. We want to allow our guys the chance at ‘Greatness,’ and Matt took advantage of his opportunities.
“Matt is a humble runner, but my favorite thing about him is how excited he gets after a great performance,” said Ricks. “Matt always respected his competition, but was never afraid to lay it out on the line, and let the best man win.”