The Class AA No. 17 Northfield girls hockey team twice cut the deficit to one goal in the third period, but ultimately was unable to dig out of an early hole in Tuesday night's 5-3 loss at Class AA No. 5 Rosemount.
The Irish (10-1) scored three times in the first period to snag a 3-0 lead, before sophomore Grace McCoshen scored on the power play 8 minutes, 44 seconds into the second period off assists from sophomore Ayla Puppe and junior Emerson Garlie.
Garlie then scored 1:40 into the third period to cut the gap to 3-2, with assists from senior Cambria Monson and Puppe. Rosemount reestablished its 4-2 lead with just under 10 minutes left in the game, before McCoshen added her second goal of the game — this time on the power play — to cut the lead to 4-3 with 8:01 remaining.
Despite applying constant pressure on the Irish net, the Raiders (8-2) surrendered a fifth goal with 2:24 left in the game.
Rosemount finished the game with a 45-30 edge in shots on goal, but Northfield registered a 15-6 advantage in the third period.
Senior Maggie Malecha stopped 40 of 45 shots in net for the Raiders, who finished 2-for-3 on the power play. Rosemount, meanwhile, scored on its only power play as part of the three-goal first period.
Northfiield next plays Tuesday, Dec. 21 at Class AA No. 12 Maple Grove (6-2-1).