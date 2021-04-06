In terms of top end talent, Northfield girls track and field coach Karl Viesselman is confident his squad is among the better groups in the Big 9 Conference.

Senior Emma Hodapp is a two-time state qualifier and snagged third place in the 100-meter dash at the 2019 Class AA state championships. Senior Nicole Theberath and eighth grader Anna Forbord finished second and third at the 2020 Section 1AA cross country championships. Junior Clara Lippert was part of the state-qualifying 1,600-meter relay team as a freshman and nearly qualified for state individually in the 400.

After a missed 2020 season, however, the rest of the roster is still an unknown until the first meet April 13 at Mankato East.

"I expect we'll get a lot of surprises and a lot of people will have developed over our two-year lapse," Viesselman said.

"A lot of it is getting people into shape and figuring out how we can improve them, whether it be their running form or their jumping form or whatever. Just trying to see who we have and what direction we can send them."

In 2019, Northfield finished eighth at the Class AA state meet. After the graduation of a number of seniors and juniors from that team, however, there's plenty of open spots in the lineup to fill in. 

What helps is the return of Theberath, who was dealing with a knee injury that season, and the entrance of Forbord, who back in 2019 was still to young to compete for the high school team.

Based off the cross country team's strong finishes in the Big 9 Conference and Section 1AA this fall, Viesselman expects the distance events to be big point scorers this season for the Raiders.

"I think the depth in our distance is what's really going to be amazing," Viesselman said. "We're going to have enough people to spread them out and really fill all those distance events with quality entries."

With Hodapp and some other girls that have started to show some speed in the early stages of practice, he also anticipates building a strong and competitive sprint relay, in addition to Lippert helping anchor a 1,600-meter relay that finished second at state in 2018 and sixth in 2019.

Really, though, it's all conjecture until the Raiders and the rest of the competition start putting up results.

"A lot of it is going to be a surprise," Viesselman said.

ROSTER

Wendy Bollum, senior

Rachael Braun, senior

Claire Bussmann, senior

May Edel, senior

Annie Frank, senior

Allison Graff, senior

Zibby Hanifl, senior

Emma Hodapp, senior

Ashley Imdieke, senior

Emma Johnson, senior

Erica Loe, senior

Kaylee Malecha, senior

Mariana Rosas Arenas, senior

Nicole Theberath, senior

Ellen Varley, senior

Grace Dickerson, junior

Adriana Fleming, junior

Liv Fossum, junior

Felicity Foxhoven, junior

Zoe Frank, junior

Sylvi Hanson, junior

Jolee Harris, junior

Jayna Janssen, junior

Clara Lippert, junior

Lynette Ott, junior

Sidney Petersen, junior

Mary Rizzo, junior

Shelby Svien, junior

Johanna Taylor, junior

Ella Anderson, sophomore

Regan Childress, sophomore

Marisa Devito-Winget, sophomore

Greta Gilmore, sophomore

Julia Gorden Mercer, sophomore

Ella Hegland, sophomore

Ella Hegseth, sophomore

Lauren Kraby, sophomore

Maddie McDowell, sophomore

Anna Olsen, sophomore

Madeline Bussmann, freshman

Isabel Fleming, freshman

Mariana Foxhoven, freshman

Whitney Gray, freshman

Josie Hauck, freshman

Inga Johnson, freshman

Greta McGaffey, freshman

Clara Menssen, freshman

Alyson Panettierre, freshman

Annabelle Rezac, freshman

Abigail Sparks, freshman

Samantha Thomas, freshman

Sophia Vantries, freshman

Maliah Vosejpka, freshman

Anna Forbord, 8th grader

2021 SCHEDULE

April 13 — at Mankato East, 4 p.m.

April 20 — at Winona, Austin, Faribault, 4:30 p.m.

April 27 — at Mankato East, Faribault, Owatonna, 4:30 p.m.

May 6 — at Mankato West, Austin, Rochester Mayo, 4:30 p.m.

May 13 — vs. Austin, Mankato East, Mankato West, 4 p.m.

May 20 — at Albert Lea, Mankato West, Owatonna, 4:30 p.m.

May 27 — Big 9 Conference meet at Rochester John Marshall, 10:30 a.m.

