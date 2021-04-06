In terms of top end talent, Northfield girls track and field coach Karl Viesselman is confident his squad is among the better groups in the Big 9 Conference.
Senior Emma Hodapp is a two-time state qualifier and snagged third place in the 100-meter dash at the 2019 Class AA state championships. Senior Nicole Theberath and eighth grader Anna Forbord finished second and third at the 2020 Section 1AA cross country championships. Junior Clara Lippert was part of the state-qualifying 1,600-meter relay team as a freshman and nearly qualified for state individually in the 400.
After a missed 2020 season, however, the rest of the roster is still an unknown until the first meet April 13 at Mankato East.
"I expect we'll get a lot of surprises and a lot of people will have developed over our two-year lapse," Viesselman said.
"A lot of it is getting people into shape and figuring out how we can improve them, whether it be their running form or their jumping form or whatever. Just trying to see who we have and what direction we can send them."
In 2019, Northfield finished eighth at the Class AA state meet. After the graduation of a number of seniors and juniors from that team, however, there's plenty of open spots in the lineup to fill in.
What helps is the return of Theberath, who was dealing with a knee injury that season, and the entrance of Forbord, who back in 2019 was still to young to compete for the high school team.
Based off the cross country team's strong finishes in the Big 9 Conference and Section 1AA this fall, Viesselman expects the distance events to be big point scorers this season for the Raiders.
"I think the depth in our distance is what's really going to be amazing," Viesselman said. "We're going to have enough people to spread them out and really fill all those distance events with quality entries."
With Hodapp and some other girls that have started to show some speed in the early stages of practice, he also anticipates building a strong and competitive sprint relay, in addition to Lippert helping anchor a 1,600-meter relay that finished second at state in 2018 and sixth in 2019.
Really, though, it's all conjecture until the Raiders and the rest of the competition start putting up results.
"A lot of it is going to be a surprise," Viesselman said.
ROSTER
Wendy Bollum, senior
Rachael Braun, senior
Claire Bussmann, senior
May Edel, senior
Annie Frank, senior
Allison Graff, senior
Zibby Hanifl, senior
Emma Hodapp, senior
Ashley Imdieke, senior
Emma Johnson, senior
Erica Loe, senior
Kaylee Malecha, senior
Mariana Rosas Arenas, senior
Nicole Theberath, senior
Ellen Varley, senior
Grace Dickerson, junior
Adriana Fleming, junior
Liv Fossum, junior
Felicity Foxhoven, junior
Zoe Frank, junior
Sylvi Hanson, junior
Jolee Harris, junior
Jayna Janssen, junior
Clara Lippert, junior
Lynette Ott, junior
Sidney Petersen, junior
Mary Rizzo, junior
Shelby Svien, junior
Johanna Taylor, junior
Ella Anderson, sophomore
Regan Childress, sophomore
Marisa Devito-Winget, sophomore
Greta Gilmore, sophomore
Julia Gorden Mercer, sophomore
Ella Hegland, sophomore
Ella Hegseth, sophomore
Lauren Kraby, sophomore
Maddie McDowell, sophomore
Anna Olsen, sophomore
Madeline Bussmann, freshman
Isabel Fleming, freshman
Mariana Foxhoven, freshman
Whitney Gray, freshman
Josie Hauck, freshman
Inga Johnson, freshman
Greta McGaffey, freshman
Clara Menssen, freshman
Alyson Panettierre, freshman
Annabelle Rezac, freshman
Abigail Sparks, freshman
Samantha Thomas, freshman
Sophia Vantries, freshman
Maliah Vosejpka, freshman
Anna Forbord, 8th grader
2021 SCHEDULE
April 13 — at Mankato East, 4 p.m.
April 20 — at Winona, Austin, Faribault, 4:30 p.m.
April 27 — at Mankato East, Faribault, Owatonna, 4:30 p.m.
May 6 — at Mankato West, Austin, Rochester Mayo, 4:30 p.m.
May 13 — vs. Austin, Mankato East, Mankato West, 4 p.m.
May 20 — at Albert Lea, Mankato West, Owatonna, 4:30 p.m.
May 27 — Big 9 Conference meet at Rochester John Marshall, 10:30 a.m.