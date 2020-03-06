First year Rachel Kelly of the St. Olaf College women's basketball team picked up a trio of accolades as the 2019-20 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Women's Basketball Awards were announced on Wednesday afternoon by the conference office.
Kelly, a 2019 Northfield High School graduate, was named the conference's Sixth Player of the Year and was named to the All-MIAC and All-First Year Teams. Sophomore Camryn Scott was St. Olaf's representative on the All-Sportsmanship Team.
The Northfield, Minn. native became the second student-athlete in program history to be named the MIAC Sixth Player of the Year, joining Kim Cerjan who earned the honor in 2012-13. Kelly is the 10th Ole to be named to the All-First Year Team since the honor started in 1995-96.
Despite starting just four of the 23 games she played in, Kelly was St. Olaf's leading scorer this season as she averaged 12.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in 26.2 minutes per game. During the regular season, Kelly ranked third in scoring and second in rebounding on a per-game basis among MIAC rookies and was in the top 20 overall in the conference in both categories, while ranking eighth overall in the conference in field-goal percentage (.526).
Kelly was one of three first years to be named to the 18-member MIAC All-Conference Team and is the first Ole to be named to the All-MIAC Team (i.e. First Team) in her rookie season in recorded conference history, which dates back to 1982-83.
Scott started 23 of the 24 games she played in for St. Olaf this season, averaging 7.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 55.8 percent from the field. She ranked sixth in the conference in field-goal percentage and seventh in rebounding through the regular season.
The Oles finished the season 9-16 overall and 6-14 in the MIAC. The nine victories and six conference wins were the program's most since 2015-16.