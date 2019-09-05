The Northfield girls soccer team won for the third match in a row, and showed its breadth of attacking options in the process.
During a 3-0 victory Thursday night at Red Wing (1-4), three Raiders scored, while a fourth registered an assist. It started with senior Erin Morris tallying her fourth goal of the season on an assist from sophomore Grace Dickerson, before freshman Regan Childress and senior Grace Neuger both scored unassisted.
Northfield (3-1, 2-0 Big 9 Conference) next travels to battle St. Paul Academy (1-5) on Saturday afternoon before it hosts Rochester John Marshall (1-3-1) and Rochester Century (2-3) next week.
Gators improve to 2-0
Even while moving around some of the familiar faces into new events, and after a hard week of practice, the Northfield girls swimming and diving team won its second meet of the season Thursday evening at Mankato West with a 98-86 victory. The Gators exhibitioned the final event.
Some of the highlights included Caroline Peterson motoring to a title in the 500-yard freestyle, a sweep of the top three diving positions by Zibby Hanifl, Ella Kelm and Hannah Ringlien, and Lindsay Sundby dipping her toes in the 100 breaststroke with a third-place finish in her first competitive race for Northfield after co-opting from Randolph.
Other winners included Alice Zhang in the 200 freestyle, Tatum Hauck in the 100 backstroke, the 200 freestyle relay team of Zhang, Ellen Varley, Anne Scheglowski and Ella Palmquist, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Peterson, Paige Steenblock, Anne Fossum and Chloe Mellgren.
The Gators will compete in Saturday's Minnetonka Invite, which features some of the top teams in the state across Class A and Class AA, before battling defending Section 1AA champ Rochester Century Thursday evening at Northfield Middle School. Northfield won the Section 1A title a year ago, but was moved up to Section 1AA this season.
Northfield girls tennis edged by Mankato West
In a tight contest that featured a trio of three-set matches, the Raiders were edged 5-2 by the Scarlets.
Both wins for Northfield came on doubles courts, with the No. 1 team of freshmen Courtney Graff and Gabbi Grant winning 6-4, 6-4 and the No. 3 pairing of senior Celine Falcon-Geist and freshman Marie Labenski prevailing 6-7 (8-6), 6-2, 6-3.
The Raiders have the weekend off before starting a busy stretch with three matches next week, starting Monday afternoon at Lakeville North.
Randolph volleyball sweeps Schaeffer Academy
The Rockets shot to a third consecutive victory Thursday night at home, doing so in straight sets with a 25-12, 25-16, 27-25 advantage against Schaeffer Academy.
The win improved Randolph to 3-1 in the Southeast Conference, with the next opportunity to boost that mark further coming Tuesday night at home against Glenville-Emmons.