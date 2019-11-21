Both undefeated entering Thursday night's clash at Northfield Ice Arena, plenty of questions were going to be answered for the Faribault and Northfield girls hockey teams.
Were the quick starts indicative of success throughout the rest of the season, would there be a shift in the Big 9 Conference landscape and how would the talent on both sides hold up when lined up across from opposition just as talented?
With Northfield's 3-0 victory, it established itself as the early front-runner to defend its conference title, and while Faribault (5-1, 3-1 Big 9 Conference) ultimately was unable to fully keep up, it learned it was more than capable of skating at that level.
"We'd love to be able to play them 24 games all year," Faribault coach Mike Dietsch said. "That would really help us get better at the end of the year because they have a nice team, a fast team and they have depth. They would be fun to play a lot more often."
After a scoreless first period, Northfield coach Paige Haley entered the locker room knowing there was a bit more to unlock for her team.
With the relative inexperience, and the importance of the four points toward the Big 9 standings associated with Thursday's result, the Raiders (4-0, 2-0) were a bit tight in the opening 17 minutes before scoring twice in the second period and adding the final tally in the third.
"I came in and there were a couple things we needed to clean up as far as strategy wise, but I just thought we could ramp it up one more notch," Haley said.
That extra notch was engaged only 23 seconds into the second period, when freshman forward Ava Stanchina able to knock the puck loose from underneath Faribault goalie Mikayla Bohner's glove and into the goal before the referee was able to spot the puck was fully covered up.
It's Stanchina's fifth goal of the year, with many coming from in close like Thursday.
"Ava's always down to be in the goalie's face," Haley said. "That's totally her personality and it's going well for her."
Northfield junior Jessica Boland was then able to get loose on a breakaway with 6:40 remaining in the second to score shorthanded.
"The second goal the girl just makes a heck of a play," Dietsch said. "We win the face off, choke up the puck and she was on it on a breakaway."
Then, in the third period, Boland scored again, this time by tipping in junior defender Payton Fox's shot from the blue line.
The two goals brings Boland's season total to five, with all of them coming in the last two games.
"She was a little frustrated at first when she didn't get the start she wanted to," Haley said. "After talking to her she just realizes she can't focus on points, really, she just has to let things come and just play hockey. She finally started to do that and as soon as that started happening for her I just gave her the, 'Told ya.' You just have to play and it will all come."
Following Boland's final tally, the Falcons shortened their bench and amplified the pressure, erasing the early deficit in terms of shots to eventually end the game with 28 for and 28 against.
The problem, though, was Northfield goalie Maggie Malecha was able to stop each of Faribault's attempts to record her third shutout in four games so far this season.
"Maggie is unbelievable right now," Haley said. "She's so confident and it's so fun to watch, especially with her being a first-year starter for us. I'm going to let her be as confident as she is right now becuase I don't want to take anything from her. It's all her. We have a really strong D-core, but she's a huge reason why we're so successful right now."
Even if the results didn't fully manifest themselves, the process was encouraging for Dietsch.
During his team's 5-0 start, the competition didn't do much to challenge the Falcons, who won those first five games by a combined score of 26-5. That changed Thursday against the defending Big 9 champions, but Dietsch thought Faribault wasn't far off of Northfield.
"I told the girls that the bad news for them is now I know the ability that they can play at," Dietsch said. "Now I know really where the bar sits, so now we're going to push them harder knowing how fast they can play and the things they can do. The bar got raised for our team, so we've got higher expectations going forward."
For the Raiders, the result was the fourth win in a row to start the season, with a pair of those wins coming against the previously undefeated Falcons and Mound Westonka, which is 4-1 so far with the lone blemish the 6-3 loss against Northfield.
While the road will become more treacherous in the next month thanks to a trip north to battle Thief River Falls and Warroad, a road game at Lakeville South and the possibility of meeting Farmington and Lakeville North in a holiday tournament, Haley said she's been thrilled with the opening stretch to the year.
"In the fall if you would have asked me where we'd be right now I wouldn't have said 4-0," Haley said. "I'm pleasantly surprised. We told the kids this year, 'We have who we have. We're thin, get over it, we need people to step up.' That's been happening and that's been awesome."