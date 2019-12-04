WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4

Carleton sports

Women’s basketball at Bethel, 7 p.m.

Men’s basketball vs. Bethel, 7 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Women’s basketball at Augsburg, 5:45 p.m.

Men’s basketball at Augsburg, 7:45 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 5

Prep sports

Northfield boys swimming and diving at Rochester Mayo, 6 p.m.

Northfield gymnastics vs. Winona, 6:30 p.m., Farmington Gymnastics and Cheer

Northfield wrestling vs. Austin, 7 p.m.

Northfield boys hockey vs. Mankato East, 7:15 p.m.

Randolph boys basketball vs. Trioton, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 6

Carleton sports

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at Pioneer Classic, 5:30 p.m., Grinnell, Iowa

St. Olaf sports

Women’s hockey vs. Augsburg, 4 p.m.

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at Rochester Invite, 5 p.m.

Men’s hockey at Augsburg, 7 p.m.

Prep sports

Northfield girls hockey at Thief River Falls, 6 p.m.

Northfield boys hockey vs. Alexandria, 7:15 p.m.

Randolph girls basketball at Kingsland, 7:15 p.m.

Randolph boys basketball vs. Kingsland, 7:15 p.m.

Northfield boys basketball vs. Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.

Northfield girls basketball at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 7

Carleton sports

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at Pioneer Classic, 9 a.m., Grinnell, Iowa

Men’s track at Chuck Peterson Open, 11 a.m., Mankato

Men’s basketball at Augsburg, 1 p.m.

Women’s basketball at Augsburg, 3 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Wrestling at MSOE Invitational, 9 a.m., Milwaukee

Men’s and women’s track at Chuck Peterson Open, 11 a.m., Mankato

Men’s hockey vs. Augsburg, 2 p.m.

Women’s hockey at Augsburg, 4 p.m.

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at Rochester Invite, 5 p.m.

Prep sports

Northfield wrestling at Coon Rapids Invite, 9 a.m.

Northfield dance at Cannon Falls Invite, 10 a.m.

Northfield gymnastics at Prior Lake Invite, noon, Twin Oaks Middle School

Northfield girls hockey at Warroad, noon

SUNDAY, DEC. 8

St. Olaf sports

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at Rochester Invite, 5 p.m.

MONDAY, DEC. 9

Carleton sports

Women’s basketball at College of St. Benedict, 7 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Women’s basketball vs. St. Catherine, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 10

Prep sports

Northfield boys hockey at Mankato West, 7:15 p.m., Mankato All Seasons Arena

Randolph girls basketball at Grand Meadow, 7:15 p.m.

Grand Meadow boys basketball at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.

Northfield girls basketball vs. Rochester John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Northfield boys basketball at Rochester John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Northfield girls hockey at Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m., Rochester Recreation Center

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments