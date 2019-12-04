WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4
Carleton sports
Women’s basketball at Bethel, 7 p.m.
Men’s basketball vs. Bethel, 7 p.m.
St. Olaf sports
Women’s basketball at Augsburg, 5:45 p.m.
Men’s basketball at Augsburg, 7:45 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 5
Prep sports
Northfield boys swimming and diving at Rochester Mayo, 6 p.m.
Northfield gymnastics vs. Winona, 6:30 p.m., Farmington Gymnastics and Cheer
Northfield wrestling vs. Austin, 7 p.m.
Northfield boys hockey vs. Mankato East, 7:15 p.m.
Randolph boys basketball vs. Trioton, 7:15 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 6
Carleton sports
Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at Pioneer Classic, 5:30 p.m., Grinnell, Iowa
St. Olaf sports
Women’s hockey vs. Augsburg, 4 p.m.
Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at Rochester Invite, 5 p.m.
Men’s hockey at Augsburg, 7 p.m.
Prep sports
Northfield girls hockey at Thief River Falls, 6 p.m.
Northfield boys hockey vs. Alexandria, 7:15 p.m.
Randolph girls basketball at Kingsland, 7:15 p.m.
Randolph boys basketball vs. Kingsland, 7:15 p.m.
Northfield boys basketball vs. Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Northfield girls basketball at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 7
Carleton sports
Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at Pioneer Classic, 9 a.m., Grinnell, Iowa
Men’s track at Chuck Peterson Open, 11 a.m., Mankato
Men’s basketball at Augsburg, 1 p.m.
Women’s basketball at Augsburg, 3 p.m.
St. Olaf sports
Wrestling at MSOE Invitational, 9 a.m., Milwaukee
Men’s and women’s track at Chuck Peterson Open, 11 a.m., Mankato
Men’s hockey vs. Augsburg, 2 p.m.
Women’s hockey at Augsburg, 4 p.m.
Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at Rochester Invite, 5 p.m.
Prep sports
Northfield wrestling at Coon Rapids Invite, 9 a.m.
Northfield dance at Cannon Falls Invite, 10 a.m.
Northfield gymnastics at Prior Lake Invite, noon, Twin Oaks Middle School
Northfield girls hockey at Warroad, noon
SUNDAY, DEC. 8
St. Olaf sports
Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at Rochester Invite, 5 p.m.
MONDAY, DEC. 9
Carleton sports
Women’s basketball at College of St. Benedict, 7 p.m.
St. Olaf sports
Women’s basketball vs. St. Catherine, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 10
Prep sports
Northfield boys hockey at Mankato West, 7:15 p.m., Mankato All Seasons Arena
Randolph girls basketball at Grand Meadow, 7:15 p.m.
Grand Meadow boys basketball at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.
Northfield girls basketball vs. Rochester John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Northfield boys basketball at Rochester John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Northfield girls hockey at Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m., Rochester Recreation Center