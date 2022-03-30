COACHES
Head Coach: Pete Mergens, 3rd Season.
Assistant coaches: John Barr, Chad Bekius, Liz Bekius, John Boland, Brian Bristol,Nathan Budin,Doug Dingman,Brent Feldhake, Eric Haines, Kristin Haines, Deb Mergens, Thad Monroe,Trevor Pumper,Mike Sevcik, Scott Sevcik, Tom Tanghe, Cliff Roberts, Guy Modori.
KEY ATHLETES
Patrick Mergens, Quinn Ertz, Haden Kelly, Zach Broden, Michael Fossum, Nolan Feldhake, Landon Nissen, Garret Ostermann, Toby Grawe, Ava Miller, Carter Sommer, Brayden Brakke and Charles Pautz are returning varsity scorers. Patrick Mergens, Quinn Ertz, and Haden Kelly competed at the National Championship in Mason, Michigan, with Mergens and Ertz making it to the finals. Ava Miller expected to have a strong showing as an individual girls qualifier.
Our Captains are: Amelia Monroe, Patrick Mergens, Quin Ertz, Ava Miller, and Jadyn Schulz.
COMPETITION
Conferences are made up based on the size of your team. We are part of the 9A conference, which is the largest team size in the state. We have 84 athletes on our trap team and 10 athletes on our skeet team. Team scoring is made up of the total number of students in the conference divided by the number of teams to give a set number of allowed scores. We usually can count about 65 of our best scores for our team standing.
ODDS AND ENDS
We now have a Skeet team! The USA High School Clay Target League and the Minnesota State High School League allow team sports in trap shooting, skeet, sporting clays and 5 stand. We are now adding skeet to our team this season.
Skeet Team: Patrick Mergens, Haden Kelly, Mike Fossum, Frank Boland, Ava Miller, Jadyn Schulz, Chase Beckius, Maddy Sevcik, Carter Sommer, Charles Pautz.
Trap Team:
Patrick Mergens
Quinn Ertz
Haden Kelly
Zach Broden
Michael Fossum
Nolan Feldhake
Landon Nissen
Ava Miller
Garrett Ostermann
Toby Grawe
Frank Boland
Carter Sommer
Brayden Brakke
Charles Pautz
Colton Prechel
Nolan Thompson
Tyler Buck
Cohen Streitz
Jacob Tanghe
Logan Pumper
Owen Thomas
Nicholas Scheglowski
Brady Budin
Keith Harner
Jadyn Schulz
Chase Beckius
Caleb Grawe
Tanner Craig
Hunter Larson
Luke Guggisberg
Amelia Monroe
Aaron Reisetter
Adeline Lloyd
Alex Selchow
Zachary Aldrich
Jacob Larsen
Seth Thompson
Kian Morsching
Sebastian Meyer
Adam Reisetter
Mason Mechura
Mason Sevcik
Andrew Balvin
Ben Albers
Korbin Cupp
Katherine LaCanne
Ava Little
Kailee Little
Payten Brown
Madeline Sevcik
Tyler Holz
Gunnar Johnson
Mergens Stephanie
Gatzlaff Anna
Ivy Ostermann
Boland Lucy
Sorenson Tove
Madyson Sevcik
Mathre Austin
Pumper Maximus
Owen Reece
Watts Leo
Byler Max
Ashley Wallin
Sam Harner
Allison Mathews
Samuel Mathews
Riley Moon
Benjamin Ims
Calvin Benson
Danika Bulfer
Kyle Bulfer
Elijah Cashin
Elia Craig
Brayden DuPay
Lindsey Erickson
Macy Mueller
Owen Sexton
Michael Shepeck
Tadd Stanton
Augustus Wendling
Ryder Wendling
Westen Wendling
Jonathan Wierson