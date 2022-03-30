COACHES

Head Coach: Pete Mergens, 3rd Season.

Assistant coaches: John Barr, Chad Bekius, Liz Bekius, John Boland, Brian Bristol,Nathan Budin,Doug Dingman,Brent Feldhake, Eric Haines, Kristin Haines, Deb Mergens, Thad Monroe,Trevor Pumper,Mike Sevcik, Scott Sevcik, Tom Tanghe, Cliff Roberts, Guy Modori.

KEY ATHLETES

Patrick Mergens, Quinn Ertz, Haden Kelly, Zach Broden, Michael Fossum, Nolan Feldhake, Landon Nissen, Garret Ostermann, Toby Grawe, Ava Miller, Carter Sommer, Brayden Brakke and Charles Pautz are returning varsity scorers. Patrick Mergens, Quinn Ertz, and Haden Kelly competed at the National Championship in Mason, Michigan, with Mergens and Ertz making it to the finals. Ava Miller expected to have a strong showing as an individual girls qualifier.

Our Captains are: Amelia Monroe, Patrick Mergens, Quin Ertz, Ava Miller, and Jadyn Schulz.

COMPETITION

Conferences are made up based on the size of your team. We are part of the 9A conference, which is the largest team size in the state. We have 84 athletes on our trap team and 10 athletes on our skeet team. Team scoring is made up of the total number of students in the conference divided by the number of teams to give a set number of allowed scores. We usually can count about 65 of our best scores for our team standing.

ODDS AND ENDS

We now have a Skeet team! The USA High School Clay Target League and the Minnesota State High School League allow team sports in trap shooting, skeet, sporting clays and 5 stand. We are now adding skeet to our team this season.

Skeet Team: Patrick Mergens, Haden Kelly, Mike Fossum, Frank Boland, Ava Miller, Jadyn Schulz, Chase Beckius, Maddy Sevcik, Carter Sommer, Charles Pautz.

Trap Team:

Patrick Mergens

Quinn Ertz

Haden Kelly

Zach Broden

Michael Fossum

Nolan Feldhake

Landon Nissen

Ava Miller

Garrett Ostermann

Toby Grawe

Frank Boland

Carter Sommer

Brayden Brakke

Charles Pautz

Colton Prechel

Nolan Thompson

Tyler Buck

Cohen Streitz

Jacob Tanghe

Logan Pumper

Owen Thomas

Nicholas Scheglowski

Brady Budin

Keith Harner

Jadyn Schulz

Chase Beckius

Caleb Grawe

Tanner Craig

Hunter Larson

Luke Guggisberg

Amelia Monroe

Aaron Reisetter

Adeline Lloyd

Alex Selchow

Zachary Aldrich

Jacob Larsen

Seth Thompson

Kian Morsching

Sebastian Meyer

Adam Reisetter

Mason Mechura

Mason Sevcik

Andrew Balvin

Ben Albers

Korbin Cupp

Katherine LaCanne

Ava Little

Kailee Little

Payten Brown

Madeline Sevcik

Tyler Holz

Gunnar Johnson

Mergens Stephanie

Gatzlaff Anna

Ivy Ostermann

Boland Lucy

Sorenson Tove

Madyson Sevcik

Mathre Austin

Pumper Maximus

Owen Reece

Watts Leo

Byler Max

Ashley Wallin

Sam Harner

Allison Mathews

Samuel Mathews

Riley Moon

Benjamin Ims

Calvin Benson

Danika Bulfer

Kyle Bulfer

Elijah Cashin

Elia Craig

Brayden DuPay

Lindsey Erickson

Macy Mueller

Owen Sexton

Michael Shepeck

Tadd Stanton

Augustus Wendling

Ryder Wendling

Westen Wendling

Jonathan Wierson

