When the schedule was finalized, one two-week stretch stuck out to Northfield coach Mike Luckraft more than any other.
A trip to the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic between Christmas and New Years, followed by home games against Rochester Mayo and Hastings presented a handful of the toughest games the Raiders play all season in successive contests.
After Saturday’s 6-2 loss against Hastings at Northfield Ice Arena, Northfield is through that stretch, but not before posting an 0-3-1 record, with the one positive a 3-3 tie against Rochester Mayo on Jan. 4.
“Now, we have to focus on getting better,” Northfield coach Mike Luckraft said. “We’ll watch tape, we’ll see the areas of needed improvement and we’ll work on those things in practice.”
The optimistic view of the tough stretch is that only one of the four games has any direct bearing on the Big 9 Conference or Section 1A seeding, with the tie against Rochester Mayo earning Northfield a point in the conference standings.
The last two weeks have highlighted problems with a special teams unit for the Raiders that used to be one of their strengths. In Saturday’s loss, four of Hastings’ goals came on the power play, while Northfield finished 0-for-5 with a mad advantage.
In the last four games, Northfield has allowed goals on 10 of 18 power plays for the opposition, while its in the midst of not scoring on 14 straight power plays in the same timeframe.
“We really struggled with our penalty kill at the Herb Brooks,” Luckraft said after the Hastings loss. “This felt like a similar game where we were in the game, we take a penalty and then all of a sudden the bubble burst. A one-goal game or a two-goal game where the next one is critical, and it ends up being 3-0 or 4-0.”
In the Hastings game, Northfield trailed 1-0 after a first period. By the second intermission, Hastings held a 5-0 lead after piling up four goals in less than three minutes.
“Dumb penalties bug me,” Luckraft said. “Sometimes you’re going to reach and catch a guy’s skate, or you’re going to inadvertently hook a guy. Those things happen as part of the game. I just don’t like retaliation stuff. We get a double-minor and they score twice, so 1-0 turns into 2-0 turns into 4-0.”
On the flip side, Hastings took five penalties including a double minor itself.
Northfield, however, was unable to capitalize with power-play units Luckraft thinks is starting to press in search of breaking its scoreless streak.
“I thought we were being a little impatient,” Luckraft said. “There wasn’t so much pressure that it was creating turnovers, I thought we were forcing passes. The puck is moving in the right positions and for the most part we got into the zone, but they did a good job once we got in the zone of cutting us off. We have to be a little less selfish and set up. Drive it in the zone and know your next move.”
If Northfield wants to maintain its chance to winning the Big 9 Conference this year, fixing those special teams miscues quickly is vital. In terms of points, the Raiders are fourth in the Big 9 Conference with nine, although they’ve played only four conference games compared to the teams ahead of them in Mankato East (six games, 16 points), Rochester Century ( five games, 12 points) and Rochester Mayo (four games, 10 points).
Thursday’s trip to Owatonna begins a stretch of 11 straight games against Big 9 opponents.
“I’m hoping if we play the right way we’ll have an opportunity to be successful,” Luckraft said.