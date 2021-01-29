GIRLS BASKETBALL
In the highest-scoring game for both sides so far this season, the Austin girls basketball team was able to claim an 81-77 victory against Northfield on Thursday night at Northfield High School.
Senior Annika Richardson led the Raiders (2-2) with 20 points, while senior Emma Hodapp scored 16, senior Emma Rasmussen contributed 15 and sophomore Ryann Eddy accounted for 13 points as part of a well-rounded attack.
Austin (2-1), meanwhile, was paced by Hope Dudycha's 32 points.
Northfield will be back in action at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Faribault (0-4).
BOYS HOCKEY
For the fourth time in the last five matchups between the Northfield boys hockey team and Owatonna, the outcome was decided by one goal Thursday night at the Steele County Four Seasons Centre.
The Huskies (3-1, 3-1 Big 9 Conference) ultimately claimed a 4-3 victory after senior defenseman Wyatt Oldefendt's goal with 1 minute, 43 seconds remaining in the game. It was one of three goals in the third period for Owatonna.
Less than a minute before the game-winning goal, the Raiders (4-1-1, 4-1 Big 9) tied the game with a power-play goal credited to freshman forward Cayden Monson, who was charging the net and had a puck ricochet off him and into the net.
Monson also scored Northfield's first goal of the game in the second period, once again on the power play, off assists from senior Davis Royle and junior Spencer Klotz. Later in the second period, senior forward Carson VanZuilen snaked a shot through traffic in front to put the Raiders up 2-1 at the second intermission.
Northfield next travels to play at Rochester Mayo (3-1) on Tuesday night.
ALPINE SKI
The Northfield girls alpine ski team won for a second time in its second race Thursday in Mankato, where the Raiders eased to a triangular win against Rochester and Hastings by occupying three of the top five individual positions.
Senior Libby Brust sped to first, Camryn Zotalis claimed third and Clara Wilson sped to fifth, while Northfield also received points from Katherine Nesseth (17th), Annika Johnson (19th) and Karina Johnson (23rd).
In the boys race, Northfield finished in third place and was led by Billy Wilson claiming sixth place individually. Kingsley Alsop (14th), Turner Harris (22nd), Jacob Tanghe (23rd), Carter Steenblock (24th) and Hunter Buysse-Quan (26th) also scored points for the Raiders.
Both the boys and girls teams will be back at Mount Kato Ski Area on Tuesday afternoon for a Big 9 Conference meeet.