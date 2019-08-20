After recording the program's highest-ever conference finish, the Northfield bowling team has turned into one of the fastest-growing teams at the school.
This year, Northfield coach Gary Greenlund estimates his numbers have been boosted by 12 new bowlers.
"We've never had this many new bowlers before," Greenlund said. "Normally we get five or six at the most, and most of them are fairly novice bowlers. There's a couple of them that have been bowling in league for a few years, but most of them are just learning how to bowl, so I've been working a lot with them individually."
Most of those new faces will likely bowl on the junior varsity level, which Northfield might sport as many as three teams in this year.
On the varsity level, the Raiders return most of its varsity lineup from a year ago, headlined by individual state qualifiers Sam Scherer and Matthew Riehm.
"I don't see them backing off at all," Greenlund said. "Sam has really matured as a bowler over the summer. He's been to a lot of tournaments this summer, went to a couple of national tournaments and already qualified for a national tournament next year. That's not just younger kids, it's up to college aged, so he's competing with some really good bowlers and doing well."
The season will start Sept. 7 at Jesse James Lanes in Northfield with a conference-wide competition.
Greenlund said that a lot of time during the first week of practice was spent on individual training with some of the new bowlers and teaching them the ins and outs of the sport.
"It's going to be interesting to see what happens," Greenlund said. "We've got a younger team than what we normally have, but our core bowlers, Sam Scherer and Matthew Riehm, they're back. Dylan Teske is back, and he's improving. Arthur Bergee is back, and he's doing well so far. The varsity looks to be in good shape. On the JV side we've got a lot of learning to do."