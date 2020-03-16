Lexi Kiefer is presented with a pair of options, neither of which are entirely appealing to the fifth-year senior for the University of Minnesota track and field team.
After the NCAA's announcement Thursday it was canceling all postseason competitions for the rest of the school year, and the Big Ten's subsequent decision to cancel all regular-season events due to the spread of COVID-19, Kiefer's time as a Division I athlete ended.
At least, until word started to trickle out the NCAA might permit an additional year of athletic eligibility to spring athletes, which might mean Kiefer, a Northfield High School graduate and the school's record holder in the pole vault, can return to compete for the Golden Gophers next spring while practicing and competing unattached during the winter indoor season.
That trickle has yet to turn into a steady steam of information, though, leaving Kiefer with an array of questions while quarantined at her boyfriend's parents house in Wisconsin.
"All we know is there's potential for another year of eligibility, but I haven't heard anything else on it," Kiefer said. "Scholarship money and what I'd do with school are both huge factors weighing in on that decision, so I don't feel like I can decide or anyone can really decide yet. We just need more information."
Initially, Kiefer entered this season with every inclination her time in school was ending. After the spring semester, she has only two classes remaining to complete her master's degree in Sport Management, and was planning to tick those off this summer.
"I'm running out of school, honestly," Kiefer said.
Without any scholarship money, Kiefer said she'd have a hard time rationalizing paying a full year of tuition just for a few more months of competition.
Conversely, Kiefer still feels like she has more to accomplish and leaving the family of the track and field team isn't an easy separation if an alternative is available.
She and her teammates entered the year with one goal: winning both the indoor and outdoor Big Ten Championships. Minnesota narrowly missed the first half of that goal, with its 99 points good enough for second place behind Ohio State's total of 104 at the Big Ten Indoor Championships on Feb. 29 in Ohio.
Immediately after that disappointment, Kiefer said she and her teammates began plotting their path to the top of the podium at the outdoor championships.
"Our redemption was sort of ripped away, because we're not going to have the same team again," Kiefer said. "My hopes of winning a Big Ten championship my senior year, that's totally gone. It's been really hard for everyone."
Grappling with the news
The news piled up Thursday like an avalanche.
When Kiefer first heard the indoor National Championships were canceled, she reached out to her teammates waiting to compete in New Mexico.
Then, the NCAA took its decision a step further by canceling its spring postseason events.
"We got the email that everyone's season was canceled, and I literally just laid on the couch, stared at the ceiling and started crying for the next couple of hours," Kiefer said. "I didn't know what to do. Everyone that was around me was saying, 'What can we do for you?' I was thinking, 'I don't even know what to do for myself at this point.'"
Eventually, Kiefer started texting her teammates to try and compound the grief. In a group text among the team's seniors, an idea was floated to hang out on each day they were scheduled to compete in the coming months.
As the news continued to flow in, though, and the situation worsened, even that resolution was scrapped.
Then, the team's coaches started to reach out to individual athletes to check in.
"I've never seen or heard my coach cry, but I could tell he was tearing up on the phone," Kiefer said. "That was really hard, too."
For the next few days, Kiefer could not stop herself from wondering why the decision to cancel events that were two months away was necessary.
Why is this happening? Why can't we still have meets? Why can't we still do this, just without fans?
Speaking on the phone Monday afternoon, Kiefer said the full weight of the pandemic started to settle in, and it was clear why the decision is necessary. The clarity, however, doesn't lessen the pain.
"It's hard," Kiefer said. "We're all sad. It's a really difficult situation, especially for the seniors because this is all we had left and we wanted to finish strong. It's taken from us too soon. We weren't ready."
In the meantime, Kiefer feels stuck in the middle. She's handicapped on making a decision about potentially returning for a sixth year until more information because available, but there's been no timetable announced.
The University of Minnesota canceled all in-person instruction through the remainder of the spring semester, but no decision has been made for the school's summer term, when Kiefer was initially planning on finishing her master's degree.
During her isolation, and the bundles of free time that accompany it, Kiefer pulled up video of her last clearance at the Big Ten Indoor Championships.
"I thought, 'Holy crap, I had no idea this would be the last bar I ever made collegiately,'" Kiefer said. "I didn't know this was going to end."