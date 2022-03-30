COACHES

Head coach: Tyler Balow, 5th year

Assistant coaches: Karl Viesselman (pole vault), Tim Larsen (throws), Tom Dickerson (sprints), Janet Smith (Distance), Patrick Riley (Distance), Brynne Stellner (Sprints), Bubba Sullivan (Sprints), Sean O’Brien (Sprints).

ROSTER

Isaac Alladin, 10, Distance

Owen Altermatt, 11, Sprinter

Nathan Amundson, 11, Distance

Benjamin Anderson, 11, Pole Vaulter

Will Argabright, 10, Hurdles

Yadel Barrientos, 10, Sprinter

Joseph Ascencio Bravo, 11, Thrower

William Beaumaster, 12, Sprinter

Joseph Benson, 11, Sprinter

Brayden Brakke, 11, Sprinter

Matthew Dettling, 10, Sprinter

Zachariah Edwards, 12, Sprinter/Thrower

Stephen Feig, 9, Sprinter

Samuel Folland, 11, Distance

Kamarion Gant, 10, Sprinter

Collin Graff, 12, Hurdler

Toby Grawe, 11, Thrower

Garrett Gray, 12, Distance

Eric Haines, 12, Sprinter

Hunter Hebeisen, 10, Sprinter

Lucas Heckman, 10, Thrower

Jaden Hietala, 10, Sprinter

Austin Jax, 12, Sprinter

Devin Jax, 12, Sprinter

Nicholas Johnson, 9, Sprinter

Ryne Johnson, 12, Thrower

Hayden Kelly, 11, Thrower

Stephen Kallestad, 10, Sprinter

Isaac Kram, 10, Sprinter

Braylon Larish, 9, Sprinter

Simon Lippert, 10, Sprinter

Evan Loe, 10, Distance

Isaiah Mahal, 9, Sprinter

Jacob Meeker, 9, Sprinter/Thrower

Owen Murphy, 9, Sprinter

Cullen Merritt, 11, Sprinter

John Newberg, 10, Thrower

Landon Nissen, 11, Pole Vaulter

Emmett Norrie, 9, Sprinter

Kayden Oakland, 8, Sprinter

Logan Prescott, 9, Sprinter/Thrower

Thomas Reiland, 12, Sprinter

Adam Reisetter, 12, Distance

Brady Rezac, 11, Distance

Brecken Riley, 11, Distance

Christopher Rosas Bermudez, 12, Sprinter

Isaac Schleif, 8, Distance

Carter Schlomann, 11, Distance

Johannes Schroeer, 11, Hurdler

Joseph Schulz, 11, Thrower

Tyler Shimota, 12, Thrower

Israel Shungu, 12, Sprinter

Samuel Swedin, 10, Sprinter

Adrain Vega, 12, Sprinter

Henry Vrtis, 11, Distance

Taite Wilson, 11, Sprinter

KEY ATHLETES

Return key members of a 4x800m relay that took 9th place at state (1 spot off podium). Returning members of that relay include Adam Reisetter, Will Beaumaster, Sam Folland, Nathan Amundson, and Brecken Riley (alternate).

Devin Jax was the section 1AAA high jump champion and took 11th at state last year. He will compete in the high jump, triple jump and sprint events this year.

Collin Graff was the conference 400m and long jump champion last year. He will compete in the 110m & 300m hurdles, long jump and sprint events this season. Looking to make it to state in 300m hurdles and long jump if he has a good season.

Nathan Amundson was a state competitor in cross country this fall and took 8th in the 3200m run at the conference meet last year. Will be our top distance runner in the 1600m, 3200m and 800m.

Zach Edwards finished 8th at Section 1AA and Big 9 Conference meets last year. One of our top returning discus throwers as well. Will also compete in long jump and sprints.

KEEP YOUR EYE ON

Toby Grawe: Our top returning thrower. Looking for him to make finals in conference in the disc and shot put.

Austin Jax: Will be competing in triple jump, high jump, long jump and hurdles this year. Outstanding athlete who showed tons of improvement at the end of last season.

Brayden Brakke: Top returning sprinter. Will compete in 100m, sprint relays and long jump.

2021 RECAP

Our team finished 5th out of 12 teams at the Big 9 Conference meet last year. 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams were all conference honorable mention. Devin Jax was all-conference in High Jump. Collin Graff was the conference champion in 400m and long jump. Will Tidona was all-conference honorable mention in the 400m.

We finished 8th out of 16 teams at the 1AA section meet. We had two state entries — 4x800 relay and Devin Jax in the high jump.

2022 OUTLOOK

We are hoping to improve upon our 5th place finish last year at the Big 9 Conference Meet. Also would like to increase the number of state competitors we send to state this year. Our athletes really need to instill an underdog mindset this season since we are the smallest school in class AAA.

COMPETITION

Everyone will be chasing defending champion Rochester Mayo and last year’s runner up Owatonna for the Big 9 title.

This will be our first year in Section 1AAA (track expanded to 3 classes and we had been in Section 1AA). The section meet looks to be very competitive with perennial power Rosemount moving to another section. Rochester Mayo, Lakeville South, and Owatonna are the favorites.

ODDS AND ENDS

Captains are Zach Edwards, Collin Graff and Will Beaumaster. They have been outstanding leaders so far!

Sixty boys on the team this year. Twenty-three new track athletes and 25 returning letter winners.

This is the most athletic team we have had in several years and many athletes have varsity experience in other sports. Our coaching staff has an exciting challenge ahead trying to find a way to best utilize this talent in our lineups.

