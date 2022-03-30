COACHES
Head coach: Tyler Balow, 5th year
Assistant coaches: Karl Viesselman (pole vault), Tim Larsen (throws), Tom Dickerson (sprints), Janet Smith (Distance), Patrick Riley (Distance), Brynne Stellner (Sprints), Bubba Sullivan (Sprints), Sean O’Brien (Sprints).
ROSTER
Isaac Alladin, 10, Distance
Owen Altermatt, 11, Sprinter
Nathan Amundson, 11, Distance
Benjamin Anderson, 11, Pole Vaulter
Will Argabright, 10, Hurdles
Yadel Barrientos, 10, Sprinter
Joseph Ascencio Bravo, 11, Thrower
William Beaumaster, 12, Sprinter
Joseph Benson, 11, Sprinter
Brayden Brakke, 11, Sprinter
Matthew Dettling, 10, Sprinter
Zachariah Edwards, 12, Sprinter/Thrower
Stephen Feig, 9, Sprinter
Samuel Folland, 11, Distance
Kamarion Gant, 10, Sprinter
Collin Graff, 12, Hurdler
Toby Grawe, 11, Thrower
Garrett Gray, 12, Distance
Eric Haines, 12, Sprinter
Hunter Hebeisen, 10, Sprinter
Lucas Heckman, 10, Thrower
Jaden Hietala, 10, Sprinter
Austin Jax, 12, Sprinter
Devin Jax, 12, Sprinter
Nicholas Johnson, 9, Sprinter
Ryne Johnson, 12, Thrower
Hayden Kelly, 11, Thrower
Stephen Kallestad, 10, Sprinter
Isaac Kram, 10, Sprinter
Braylon Larish, 9, Sprinter
Simon Lippert, 10, Sprinter
Evan Loe, 10, Distance
Isaiah Mahal, 9, Sprinter
Jacob Meeker, 9, Sprinter/Thrower
Owen Murphy, 9, Sprinter
Cullen Merritt, 11, Sprinter
John Newberg, 10, Thrower
Landon Nissen, 11, Pole Vaulter
Emmett Norrie, 9, Sprinter
Kayden Oakland, 8, Sprinter
Logan Prescott, 9, Sprinter/Thrower
Thomas Reiland, 12, Sprinter
Adam Reisetter, 12, Distance
Brady Rezac, 11, Distance
Brecken Riley, 11, Distance
Christopher Rosas Bermudez, 12, Sprinter
Isaac Schleif, 8, Distance
Carter Schlomann, 11, Distance
Johannes Schroeer, 11, Hurdler
Joseph Schulz, 11, Thrower
Tyler Shimota, 12, Thrower
Israel Shungu, 12, Sprinter
Samuel Swedin, 10, Sprinter
Adrain Vega, 12, Sprinter
Henry Vrtis, 11, Distance
Taite Wilson, 11, Sprinter
KEY ATHLETES
Return key members of a 4x800m relay that took 9th place at state (1 spot off podium). Returning members of that relay include Adam Reisetter, Will Beaumaster, Sam Folland, Nathan Amundson, and Brecken Riley (alternate).
Devin Jax was the section 1AAA high jump champion and took 11th at state last year. He will compete in the high jump, triple jump and sprint events this year.
Collin Graff was the conference 400m and long jump champion last year. He will compete in the 110m & 300m hurdles, long jump and sprint events this season. Looking to make it to state in 300m hurdles and long jump if he has a good season.
Nathan Amundson was a state competitor in cross country this fall and took 8th in the 3200m run at the conference meet last year. Will be our top distance runner in the 1600m, 3200m and 800m.
Zach Edwards finished 8th at Section 1AA and Big 9 Conference meets last year. One of our top returning discus throwers as well. Will also compete in long jump and sprints.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Toby Grawe: Our top returning thrower. Looking for him to make finals in conference in the disc and shot put.
Austin Jax: Will be competing in triple jump, high jump, long jump and hurdles this year. Outstanding athlete who showed tons of improvement at the end of last season.
Brayden Brakke: Top returning sprinter. Will compete in 100m, sprint relays and long jump.
2021 RECAP
Our team finished 5th out of 12 teams at the Big 9 Conference meet last year. 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams were all conference honorable mention. Devin Jax was all-conference in High Jump. Collin Graff was the conference champion in 400m and long jump. Will Tidona was all-conference honorable mention in the 400m.
We finished 8th out of 16 teams at the 1AA section meet. We had two state entries — 4x800 relay and Devin Jax in the high jump.
2022 OUTLOOK
We are hoping to improve upon our 5th place finish last year at the Big 9 Conference Meet. Also would like to increase the number of state competitors we send to state this year. Our athletes really need to instill an underdog mindset this season since we are the smallest school in class AAA.
COMPETITION
Everyone will be chasing defending champion Rochester Mayo and last year’s runner up Owatonna for the Big 9 title.
This will be our first year in Section 1AAA (track expanded to 3 classes and we had been in Section 1AA). The section meet looks to be very competitive with perennial power Rosemount moving to another section. Rochester Mayo, Lakeville South, and Owatonna are the favorites.
ODDS AND ENDS
Captains are Zach Edwards, Collin Graff and Will Beaumaster. They have been outstanding leaders so far!
Sixty boys on the team this year. Twenty-three new track athletes and 25 returning letter winners.
This is the most athletic team we have had in several years and many athletes have varsity experience in other sports. Our coaching staff has an exciting challenge ahead trying to find a way to best utilize this talent in our lineups.