Kamden Kaiser scored the first goal and the last goal of the game to help the Northfield boys hockey team surge past Mankato East 4-3 in overtime Tuesday at Northfield Ice Arena.
Kaiser's first goal provided the Raiders a 1-0 lead after the first period, before the Cougars tied it 1-1 entering the second intermission.
Mankato East took a 2-1 lead 1 minute, 47 seconds into the third period, before Luke Johnson and Brayden Brakke tallied back-to-back goals to push Northfield in front 3-2 with 10 minutes remaining in regulation.
The Cougars tied the game 3-3 with 4:19 left in regulation to set up Kaiser's game-winning goal 2:17 into overtime.
Spencer Klotz and Brayden Olsen both tallied a pair of assists for Northfield, while Gabe Sawyer, Allen Royle and Cullen Merritt all finished with one assist.
Keaton Walock made 28 saves for the Raiders, who were outshot 31-24.
Mankato East finished 3-for-6 on the power play to account for all of its goals, while Northfield finished 0-for-5 with a man advantage. Despite those special teams struggles, the Raiders earned a vital win in their quest to claim the Big 9 Conference title.
Northfield entered the night leading the conference by one point over Mankato East. After Tuesday, the 21 points for the Raiders are three points clear of Mankato East (18) and Rochester Mayo (18).
Northfield is scheduled to play at Rochester Mayo on Saturday night and at Mankato East on Saturday, Feb. 12 in two games that may decide the Big 9 title.