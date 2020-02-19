marcus hauck

Northfield senior Marcus Hauck swims the 100-yard butterfly during Wednesday's Section 1AA swimming preliminaries at the Rochester Recreation Center. Hauck later broke his father's school record in the 100 backstroke, while also qualifying for Friday's finals in the butterfly, 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay. (Michael Hughes/Northfield News)

 By MICHAEL HUGHES mhughes@northfieldnews.com

This was the primary goal for Marcus Hauck at the start of his senior season.

Ever since he started swimming for the Northfield High School team in seventh grade, and even before that for the Northfield Bullsharks club team, he's seen the name and time of the school record holder in the 100-yard backstroke on the wall of the Northfield Middle School pool throughout every practice.

That mark, for nearly 40 years, belonged his his father, Bob. That changed Wednesday afternoon, when Marcus motored to the wall in 53.17 seconds to break his father's record by a little more than a tenth of a second in the Section 1AA swimming preliminaries at the Rochester Recreation Center.

"I didn't really think I would," Hauck said. "I would have just been happy with a 54, so I was definitely really surprised when I saw that time on the board. It was a big shock for me."

bryce malecha

Northfield senior Bryce Malecha speeds to second in his heat of the 200-yard freestyle, and third overall, in Wednesday's Section 1AA swimming preliminaries at the Rochester Recreation Center. Malecha will swim in the finals of the event Friday. (Michael Hughes/Northfield News)

Hauck's record-breaking swim was fast enough for second overall in the Section 1AA field, and dipped him below the cut for automatic qualification for the Class AA state meet for the first time this season. 

In addition to Hauck, the Gators qualified for a championship final, slated for Friday afternoon at the Rochester Recreation Center, in nine of the other 10 events, in addition to spots in consolation finals in three other events.

dell and kasten

Northfield eighth-grader Jens Kasten, left, and senior Alex Dell, right, fly off the starting blocks in the 50-yard freestyle during Wednesday's Section 1AA swimming preliminaries at the Rochester Recreation Center. Dell finished second in the heat and seventh overall to qualify for Friday's championship final. (Michael Hughes/Northfield News) 

"All of our relays are looking good and pretty solid, so overall this was a good day," Northfield coach Doug Davis said. "I was really happy with how our guys swam. We put a lot of guys in position to give themselves a shot for finals, and the guys that just missed still had great swims with boatloads of time dropped."

Hauck will swim in a championship final in the 200 medley relay, the 100 butterfly and the 400 freestyle relay in addition to the 100 backstroke.

jose gonzalez ramirez

Northfield senior Jose Gonzalez-Ramirez swims the 200-yard freestyle during Wednesday's Section 1AA swimming preliminaries at the Rochester Recreation Center. Gonzalez-Ramirez finished 16th overall to qualify for Friday's consolation final. (Michael Hughes/Northfield NewS)

He'll be joined Friday by senior Bryce Malecha, who sped to third overall in the 200 freestyle to qualify, while junior Erik Larson raced to sixth in the 200 individual medley, senior Dillon Smisek and senior Alex Dell finished sixth and seventh in the 50 freestyle, Larson and Malecha snagging sixth and eighth in the 100 freestyle and junior Ryan Malecha swiping seventh in the 100 backstroke.

The 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay all qualified in the top three, as well.

dillon smisek

Northfield senior Dillon Smisek swims the breaststroke portion of the 200-yard medley relay during Wednesday's Section 1AA swimming preliminaries at the Rochester Recreation Center. Smisek advanced to the championship final in the 200 medley relay, the 50 freestyle, the 200 freestyle relay and the 100 breaststroke. (Michael Hughes/Northfield NewS)

"I think we only had like five swims that weren't bests today, and that's including some relay splits, too, so that's a great meet," Davis said. "When you think about the fact we had 30-some individual swims and relays, that's almost 50 swims. To have only a handful of them not season or lifetime-best swims on a day they need to have it, that's pretty good."

For Hauck, that season best was more than two-and-a-half seconds faster than his seed time in the 100 backstroke. While this wasn't his last chance to top his father's record, it lifts a weight entering Friday's finals and next week's state meet.

erik larson

Northfield junior Erik Larson swims the backstroke portion of the 200-yard individual medley during Wednesday's Section 1AA swimming preliminaries at the Rochester Recreation Center. Larson finished second in his heat and sixth overall to qualify for Friday's championship final. (Michael Hughes/Northfield News)

That allows him to shift his focus to making sure he repeats his state-qualifying performance again, in addition to potentially qualifying in his other three events.

"I still have to go out and execute again," Hauck said. "If I make a small mistake, it's possible I miss the cut, because there's a lot of fast people swimming around me. I'll just hope to be back Friday, maybe even faster."

Reach Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @NFNewsSports. © Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments