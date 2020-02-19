This was the primary goal for Marcus Hauck at the start of his senior season.
Ever since he started swimming for the Northfield High School team in seventh grade, and even before that for the Northfield Bullsharks club team, he's seen the name and time of the school record holder in the 100-yard backstroke on the wall of the Northfield Middle School pool throughout every practice.
That mark, for nearly 40 years, belonged his his father, Bob. That changed Wednesday afternoon, when Marcus motored to the wall in 53.17 seconds to break his father's record by a little more than a tenth of a second in the Section 1AA swimming preliminaries at the Rochester Recreation Center.
"I didn't really think I would," Hauck said. "I would have just been happy with a 54, so I was definitely really surprised when I saw that time on the board. It was a big shock for me."
Hauck's record-breaking swim was fast enough for second overall in the Section 1AA field, and dipped him below the cut for automatic qualification for the Class AA state meet for the first time this season.
In addition to Hauck, the Gators qualified for a championship final, slated for Friday afternoon at the Rochester Recreation Center, in nine of the other 10 events, in addition to spots in consolation finals in three other events.
"All of our relays are looking good and pretty solid, so overall this was a good day," Northfield coach Doug Davis said. "I was really happy with how our guys swam. We put a lot of guys in position to give themselves a shot for finals, and the guys that just missed still had great swims with boatloads of time dropped."
Hauck will swim in a championship final in the 200 medley relay, the 100 butterfly and the 400 freestyle relay in addition to the 100 backstroke.
He'll be joined Friday by senior Bryce Malecha, who sped to third overall in the 200 freestyle to qualify, while junior Erik Larson raced to sixth in the 200 individual medley, senior Dillon Smisek and senior Alex Dell finished sixth and seventh in the 50 freestyle, Larson and Malecha snagging sixth and eighth in the 100 freestyle and junior Ryan Malecha swiping seventh in the 100 backstroke.
The 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay all qualified in the top three, as well.
"I think we only had like five swims that weren't bests today, and that's including some relay splits, too, so that's a great meet," Davis said. "When you think about the fact we had 30-some individual swims and relays, that's almost 50 swims. To have only a handful of them not season or lifetime-best swims on a day they need to have it, that's pretty good."
For Hauck, that season best was more than two-and-a-half seconds faster than his seed time in the 100 backstroke. While this wasn't his last chance to top his father's record, it lifts a weight entering Friday's finals and next week's state meet.
That allows him to shift his focus to making sure he repeats his state-qualifying performance again, in addition to potentially qualifying in his other three events.
"I still have to go out and execute again," Hauck said. "If I make a small mistake, it's possible I miss the cut, because there's a lot of fast people swimming around me. I'll just hope to be back Friday, maybe even faster."