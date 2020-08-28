At around the halfway point in Thursday's race at North Alexander Park in Faribault, Martin Brice found himself in an unusual position.
Once he worked his way past Faribault junior Thomas Malecha, there was no one left to pass except for the all-terrain vehicle acting as the pace car.
So, over the second half of the race, Brice tried his best to catch the pace car, and while he didn't succeed, he still won the race with a time of 18 minutes, 10 seconds — 26 seconds faster than Malecha in second place — to help the Raider boys top the Falcons 25-32 in the first race of the year.
“I felt pretty lonely up front, for sure," Brice said. "It’s definitely a new thing for me to only have the pace car in front of me, but hopefully I’ll get used to it.
“It went over the curb a few times and kind of slowed down because it had to get over, and I would be like, ‘Oh my god, it’s so close,’ so that was fun,” he added.
The Northfield boys were also helped to the win by the trio of sophomore Nathan Amundson, junior Will Beaumaster and senior Robby Swenson finishing fourth, fifth and sixth, while Sam Folland occupied the final scoring position for the Raiders in ninth place.
“It’s just fun to see," Northfield coach Nichole Porath said. "Robby, he’s new to cross country this year and he’ll be a definite contributor. I don’t think he knows how fast he is yet, so to have Martin, Nathan, Robby and Will — Will was kind of a surprise because we didn’t know where he’d come in at, so to have him be third was really key.”
The Northfield girls followed with a 21-34 win for a clean sweep in the first race of the season, helped by eighth-grader Anna Forbord pacing the field to win her first race to start her second season.
Brice possesses a bit more overall experience than Forbord, but Thursday was still his first race as the clear frontrunner. After missing out on the state meet last year by one spot, Brice spent the summer training harder than he ever has — partially to make sure history doesn't repeat itself, but also because his calendar was wide open.
Typically, his summer training is interrupted by family vacations and backpacking trips. Without those excursions this summer due to COVID-19, however, Brice broke up the monotony or quarantining by running around 6 miles a day three times a week, supplemented by occasional extra runs and roller skiing.
“A lot of times I’m gone, but with quarantine and everything I had a lot of time to get out," Brice said. "It was pretty consistent mileage every other day at least, and then when I felt like it I would go out for some easier stuff, and then I did some nordic roller skiing practice for some days in there, too."
That meant Brice showed up to the first day of official practice Aug. 17 in better shape than he ever has been, which translated in his ability to start the race from the middle of the pack after the first few hundred yards and then steadily pick off opponents ahead of him.
“It was a really good move to conserve as much as I did, because then I was able to come back and really bring it at the end,” Brice said.
That resulted in a relatively stress-free afternoon at the front for Brice.
“Martin just looked so smooth and relaxed," Porath said. "It almost seemed like he was just out for a jog, and he wasn’t, but it was kind of just the body language that he had.”
First place for Forbord
So far this season, Forbord has been attached at the hip to Northfield senior Nicole Theberath, a returning state qualifier. In Thursday's race, Forbord felt the freedom to explode past Theberath and the rest of the field to power to a race win to signal a leap forward after finishing last season with a 40th-place finish at the Section 1AA meet.
In the end, Forbord crossed the line with a time of 21:35, Theberath was second in 21:56, and Faribault senior Ruby Gernandt was third in 22:20.
“She will be one to watch," Porath said of Forbord. "She’s been hanging out with Nicole and working out with her, and you always wondered if she was holding back a bit. It was good to see her just go for it.”
Also helping the Raiders ease to the victory was the trio of junior Adriana Fleming, senior Claire Bussman and junior Clara Lippert in fifth, sixth and seventh place.
“We raced super smart, and Martin and Anna and Nicole leading boys varsity and girls varsity looked so confident and smooth compared to Faribault," Porath said. "I’m really proud of what they did and how they raced. They went out conservative and then just picked them off.”